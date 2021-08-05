Pasquotank County’s Jalen Haist ended his high school soccer career with another standout season for the Panthers.
Haist was a four-season starter for the Panthers as a forward.
The striker’s individual production led for Haist to be named The Daily Advance Co-Area Athlete of the Year in boys soccer.
Haist led Pasquotank County with 11 goals and four assists during a winter 2021 boys soccer season that was shortened to up to 14 regular season matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haist was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team for the season.
He was the only player to represent Pasquotank County on the all-conference first team.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Haist ends his high school career with 59 goals and 40 assists.
Haist is set to continue his soccer career as a member of the Seton Hill University men’s soccer team.
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided Haist a list of questions about his season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the co-area athlete of the year?
Haist: It really means a lot to be named co-athlete of the year and have all of my hard work and dedication recognized. It is very satisfying and gratifying to see the fruits of my labor.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Haist: Just having a season this year was a privilege, so my team and personal goals were pretty much to just give it our all and play our and my best through such a difficult situation.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Haist: The only real difference would be having to wear masks during the game, which made fitness very important during the game due to the difficulty that went along with breathing.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Haist: My favorite moment of the season would have to be having a senior night. It was always up in the air if we would have one this year and it was extremely nice to celebrate 4 amazing years of soccer with my friends and family.
Daily Advance: What will you member the most about playing soccer at Pasquotank?
Haist: I will remember the dedication and work ethic it took me freshman year the most as it will be needed again as I take the next step and continue my career at the collegiate level.