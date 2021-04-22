The Pasquotank County High School softball team defeated Bertie County 10-2 Tuesday evening at Pasquotank County High School.
The game between the Northeastern Coastal Conference member teams was a battle of teams in search of win No. 1 on the season.
The Panthers (1-5, 1-3 NCC) were led in the contest by Natalee Meads.
Meads was the starting pitcher in the circle for Pasquotank.
Bertie (0-6, 0-5 NCC) threatened to score in the top of the first inning.
The Falcons had runners on second and third with two out, but Meads was able to register a strikeout to end the top of the first inning.
Pasquotank had runners on base with two out in the bottom of the second inning.
Pasquotank’s Trinity Jordan put a ball in play, but Bertie was not able to record the out as the Panthers scored two runs on the play.
Jordan advanced to third base because of a Bertie error.
Pasquotank held a 2-0 lead after the second inning.
In the top of the third inning, Bertie had runners on second and third with two out, but Meads was able to strike out a Bertie batter to end the inning.
Pasquotank had the bases loaded with two out in the bottom of the third inning.
Pasquotank’s Callie Wells delivered a two-RBI single to extend the Panther lead to 4-0.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Falcons got a one-out double from Miranda Meldick. Rachel Hoggard delivered a two out single which scored Meldick to cut the Bertie deficit to 4-1.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Meads helped her own cause as she hit a solo home run to left center field to increase the Pasquotank lead to 5-1.
Pasquotank added five runs in the sixth inning. Two of the runs scored on a Hannah Harris single, a run scored on a Wells single and a run scored on a ground out by Tyshea Wiggins.
Bertie scored a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Meads pitched seven innings for a complete game and registered nine strikeouts in the win.
As a batter, Meads went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, while Harris finished with two hits and two runs scored.
The two conference teams are scheduled to play today at Bertie County High School.
OTHER GAMES
Hertford County at Currituck County: Currituck (8-3, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Hertford County (0-7, 0-5 NCC) in a conference doubleheader Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Currituck won the first game 11-0 and won the second game 29-0.
Camden 12, Manteo 1: The Bruins (7-0, 4-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (6-4, 2-2 AAC) in a conference game Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Jill Leary had two hits with an RBI, while teammate Sydnee Ballance had a double.
Perquimans 7, Gates 0: The Pirates (6-2, 4-1 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (3-6, 0-5 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Bristyl Ridddick went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Faith Christian went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Kaitlyn Votava had two hits with an RBI, Kaileigh Nixon had a hit with an RBI, Carly Elliott had two hits with an RBI, Lexi Williams had a double with an RBI, Maci Denson and Morgan Baccus each had a hit in the win.
Perquimans’ Breanne Shepherd pitched six innings, gave up four hits, no earned runs, two walks and struck out eight batters for the win.
Christian pitched a scoreless inning, did not give up a hit and struck out two batters.
— From staff reports