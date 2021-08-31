The Pasquotank County High School boys soccer team defeated Perquimans County 3-2 Monday evening in a non-conference match at Pasquotank County High School.
Hunter Winslow scored early for the Panthers off a Kardal Haist assist. Pasquotank (2-0) took a 2-0 lead when Haist scored from outside of the box after a shot from Eli Mitchell was blocked by the defense.
Perquimans was able to score a goal on a shot by Tony Riddick and bring the score to 2-1.
Mitchell scored the third goal for the Panthers off an assist from Winslow toward the end of the first half.
Perquimans (1-1) was able to sneak a goal in right before halftime by Riddick.
Despite allowing two goals, Joel and Marcos Hernandez along with Arturo Quintereo, and Ethan Hunt held down the defensive back line for the Panthers.
Pasquotank goalkeeper Finn Clarkson came up with eight saves in the match.
Riddick led Perquimans with two goals.
Perquimans goalkeeper Hunter Phthisic made eight saves, while Jacob Nixon also made a save in the match.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates had a couple of defensive lapses that cost the team two goals.
The Perquimans coach added the Pirates, for the most part, played very well and showed improvement from the previous game and is looking forward to building on this progress in their next game next week.
The game ended early in the second half due to inclement weather conditions.
The Panthers are home against Gates on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Camden 7, Riverside 0: The Bruins (3-0) defeated the Knights (1-3) in a non-conference match Monday at Riverside High School in Williamston.
Wyatt Schratwieser led Camden with four goals and an assist, while Xaiver Neal added three goals with an assist.
Camden goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made two saves for the shutout victory.
D.H. Conley 7, Northeastern 0: The Vikings (2-0) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-1) in a non-conference match in Greenville Monday.
D.H. Conley, a Class 4A program, was led by Ryan Davis and his two goals and one assist. Jackson Coston, Steven Cocolas and Quincy Spangenburg each scored a goal.
Henry Conway scored a goal and added two assists, Griffin Purvis scored a goal with an assist and Josh Mills tallied three assists for the Vikings.
Northeastern, a Class 2A program, returns to play Wednesday at Norfolk Collegiate.
FOOTBALL
Northeastern’s home football game scheduled for Friday against J.H. Rose has been moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m.
WCTI-TV 12 in New Bern reported Tuesday morning the game was moved to avoid inclement weather that is expected on Thursday.