GATESVILLE — First year Pasquotank County High football coach Shawn Holley knew his team would face growing pains during the 2021 season.
After all, the Panthers opted out of playing a short schedule during the pandemic spring season of 2020, meaning they wouldn’t line up across from an opponent on the gridiron for 21 months.
But the Blue-&-Grey showed good signs of life despite dropping a season-opening 28-12 decision on the road to Gates County here on Friday night.
“We’ve got to get our feet under us,” noted Holley in post-game comments. “This was our first one in two years, but they hung tough and I saw some positive signs.”
One sign had to be the play of junior quarterback Kyler White who finished the night with 172 yards passing on 13-of-26 attempts and a pair of touchdowns.
The Panthers also showed out well on special teams with 150 yards on kickoffs and punt returns. Thanks to 16 more yards on the ground, Pasquotank finished with 338 total yards in the opener.
“I saw a lot of things we needed to correct also,” Holley continued. “We missed tackles, dropped passes, and then the penalties (13 for the game, costing them 72 yards). The good teams can’t have that.”
Both teams displayed opening-night jitters: three-and-outs on each team’s first possession with a pair of fumbles apiece. On their second series Gates drove to the P-Tank one-yard line, but a hit by Bryce Hoadley jarred the ball loose and James Lumsden made a score-saving recovery for the Panthers.
But Pasquotank again failed to capitalize, leaving the Red Barons with a short field (34 yards) which they turned into the first points of the night eight plays later and an 8-0 lead following a two-point conversion.
A poor kick and a 35 yard Chris Morgan return set the Panthers up at the ‘Barons 29 yard line. Three plays later, White found Devin Perry on a go-route from 25 yards out for Pasquotank’s first score, but the point-after attempt was missed leaving the visitors trailing by two at 8-6 at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter.
Sloppy, and sometimes uninspired play by both teams kept the score the same all the way to halftime, even though Pasquotank stopped a long Gates drive near midfield with 17 second left until halftime.
The Red Barons struck first out of the break, scoring just four minutes into the third quarter and adding two more for a 16-6 advantage.
But back came Pasquotank's Zamir Hinton with a spectacular 45-yard kick return set his team up well enough for White to find Morgan from 37 yards out and the Panthers’ second score of the night. Again the conversion failed, leaving Pasquotank down by four, 16-12, with 6:16 to go in the third.
Gates quickly shook off the defensive lapse. Semaj Cross, who’d already accounted for the ‘Barons first two scores, took the kickoff and rammed through the Pasquotank defense rumbling 69 yards in 16 seconds to put the home team up 22-12.
The Panthers drove to the Red Baron 15 yard line following that explosive play, but White couldn’t connect on fourth-down and the ball went over to Gates. The ‘Barons just chewed up the clock the rest of the way with a pair of long ground-pounding drives before cashing in one final late touchdown 37 seconds ahead of the final horn, making for the 16-point final.
Other superlatives for the Panthers included 82 receiving yards for Lumsden, but the Pasquotank rushing game was sorely lacking, attaining a mere 16 yards on the night courtesy of penalties more than the Gates defense.
“I’m okay with what I saw,” concluded Holley. “(White) made good decisions except for at the end, and our O-Line really stepped up big in the second half giving him time to throw. We’ll get better as the season rolls along.”
Gates (272 yards of offense) was led by the running back tandem of Cross and Nasir Jones who collected 174 and 98 yards, respectively, on the ground. The Red Barons did not attempt one pass from scrimmage the entire night.
Pasquotank (0-1) will play their home opener Friday night in a non-conference tilt against Perquimans. Gates County (1-1) will host Manteo.