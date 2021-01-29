TYNER — The Pasquotank County High School boys’ soccer team secured a 3-2 victory against John A. Holmes Wednesday at the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The home non-conference match for Holmes was moved from the Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton to the community center in northern Chowan County.
Despite going a man down due to injury in the early minutes of the game, the Panthers were able to take the lead.
Both Chandler Walton, and Hunter Winslow provided a goal and an assist each.
Eli Mitchell converted from the penalty spot, and the Panthers (1-0) were able to hold off a late charge from Aces (0-1) to secure the victory.
Northeastern 9, Gates 0: The Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a win against the Red Barons (0-1) Wednesday at Northeastern.
Michael Carter and Rigoberto Molina paced Northeastern in the non-conference match with two goals and an assist each.
Kevin Santos scored two goals, Wilson Wysor scored a goal and added three assists, Jonas Giffen and Brandon Value both registered a goal and an assist.
Simeon Hurdle and Hector Avila-Hernandez each had an assist in the victory.
The Northeastern defense was sharp in the match as NHS goalkeeper Christian Wolfen did not face a shot on goal during the match to record the shutout win.
First Flight 3, Manteo 3: Manteo (0-0-1) and First Flight (0-0-1) played to a tie in the non-conference match between the rival Dare County schools Wednesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Manteo’s Trent Hayman scored two goals, while teammate Andrew Hayman scored a goal.
Tanner Bouker paced First Flight with a goal and an assist, Dylan Rich and Kenneth Quioto each scored a goal, while Jack Voight had one assist.
Manteo’s Cody Weaver made five saves on eight shots on goal.
First Flight’s Benicio Garcia Agresto made three saves on five shots on goal, while teammate Ben Stamp made three saves on four shots on goal.
SCHEDULE
Because of winter weather, several games scheduled for Thursday were not played.
Northeastern’s home boys’ soccer match against John A. Holmes was postponed to 5 p.m. today.
The match was initially scheduled to be played Monday, but was moved to Thursday because of rain.
Pasquotank County’s home match against Perquimans County scheduled for Thursday was also postponed.
Camden County’s home match at Camden Community Park against First Flight was also postponed.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 52, Gates 42: The Aces (3-2, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (0-1, 0-1 AAC) in a conference game Wednesday night at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
LeAsia Stanley led Edenton in the victory with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Kaci Drew added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 64, Gates 57: Edenton (6-1, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the conference win against the Red Barons (1-2, 1-2 AAC) Wednesday night at John A. Holmes High School.