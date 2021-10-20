Northeastern and Pasquotank County played a Northeastern Coastal Conference volleyball doubleheader Tuesday at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City.
The first match was a make-up of an earlier match scheduled for Sept. 20 at Northeastern.
Northeastern won the first match 31-29, 25-10, 19-25, 15-25, 15-10.
Pasquotank won the second match 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14.
Pasquotank’s Natalee Meads had 30 kills, Emma Bailey had 28 kills and 15 service aces on the day.
Pasquotank ends its regular season with a 5-11 overall record with a 3-11 record in the conference, while Northeastern ends its regular season with a 2-15 overall record with a 2-13 record in the league.
John A. Holmes def. Hertford County 25-17, 25-15, 25-17: The Aces (9-14, 7-7 NCC) defeated the Bears (2-15, 2-13 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Currituck def. First Flight 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15: The Knights (15-7, 11-3 NCC) bested the Nighthawks (11-8, 9-5 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Currituck ends the regular season as the top Class 3A team in the Northeastern Coastal Conference; ahead of First Flight.
As the top Class 3A team in the league, the Knights secured a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3A volleyball state playoffs.
Camden def. Manteo 25-19, 25-16, 25-22: The Bruins (21-0, 14-0 NCC) secured an undefeated conference record with a win against Manteo (10-7, 9-5 NCC) on Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden County’s McKayla Knauss led the team with 14 kills, Peyton Carver had eight kills, Carlyn Tanis posted seven kills, Kenison Parker had six kills, Mackenzie Boose had three kills, Jade Mitchell had two kills and Sam Smith had one kill.
Knauss had four service aces, Carver and Kamryn Nash added two aces each, while Smith and Tanis had one ace each.
Boose had three total blocks, while Mitchell added two total blocks.
Knauss led the team with 19 digs, Nash followed with 11 digs, Carver had five digs, Smith, Tanis, Boose and Sydney Tatum had three digs each, while Parker had one dig each.
Tatum had a team-best 15 assists, while Carver added 14 assists in the win.
Perquimans def. Bertie 25-8, 25-9, 25-10: The Pirates (20-1, 14-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Falcons (1-19, 1-13 FRC) Tuesday at Bertie High School in Windsor.
With the victory, Perquimans County secured an undefeated record in Four Rivers Conference matches this season.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans was led by Eby Scaff who had 13 kills, Victoria “Tori” Williamson posted 12 kills, Daven Brabble had six kills, while Ariel Lewis had two kills.
Maddie Chaulk paced the Pirates with 11 service aces, Williamson, Macie Cooper and Kaileigh Nixon posted three aces each, Scaff and Brabble had two aces each, while Lewis had one ace.
Lexi Williams and Scaff each had one total block in the match.
Williamson posted three digs, Scaff had two digs, while Chaulk, Cooper and Ariana Salupo had one dig each.
Chaulk had a team-best 22 assists, Ellie Jackson followed with six assists, while Lewis, Scaff, Brabble and Salupo each registered one assist in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Cresset Christian Academy 3, Albemarle School 1: The Colts (1-9) lost to the Eagles (3-11) in the first round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs Tuesday in Durham.
David Eckel scored two goals for the Eagles, while teammate Branson Green added a goal with an assist in the win.
The Eagles advance to the second round of the NCISAA 1A playoffs, while the Colts’ season ends.