The Pasquotank County High School volleyball team defeated Bertie County 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 Thursday evening at Elizabeth City Middle School.
The non-league match was played at the middle school, which is nearby the high school, because of maintenance being done on the high school’s court.
Pasquotank (2-0) was led in the non-conference match by Emma Bailey and her five kills and two service aces.
Teammate Ashlynn Wiatt had 14 service aces. Wiatt had 13 consecutive aces to help Pasquotank win the first set.
Bertie County led 10-5 in the first set.
Panthers’ Natalee Meads had five kills in the win.
The Panthers are scheduled to return to play Sept. 2 with a Northeastern Coastal Conference match at Camden County.
StoneBridge (Va.) def. Currituck 25-9, 25-13, 25-20: The Knights (0-2) lost the non-conference match to the Cavaliers (1-0) in Chesapeake Virginia on Thursday.
Bear Grass Charter def. John A. Holmes 25-17, 26-24, 25-9: The Aces lost to the Bears 2-2 in a non-conference match at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton on Thursday.
Perquimans def. Pamlico 25-8, 26-24, 25-12: The Pirates (4-0) defeated the Hurricanes (1-1) in a non-conference match Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tori Williamson led Perquimans County with 15 kills, two aces and four digs, Maddie Chaulk had 14 assists and five digs, Ellie Jackson had 11 assists.
Daven Brabble had three total blocks, Kaileigh Nixon and Macie Cooper had three serve aces each, while Eby Scaff had seven kills, a serve ace, a block and seven digs in the win.
Naomi Hill led Pamlico County with nine kills.
Albemarle School def. Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 25-9, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23: The Colts (3-3-1) defeated the Eagles (3-2) at Bethel Assembly on Thursday.
NCHSAA Performance of the Week: Manteo’s Jamie Holton was named a recipient of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Performance of the Week award powered by OrthoCarolina. The NCHSAA made the announcement on Thursday.
She was also recognized with Chase High School football player Marqies McCombs.
According to the NCHSAA, Holton, a senior, put down 28 total kills with just 8 errors on 65 total attempts through two games. Also serving as the team’s second setter, Holton set a total of 54 balls and accumulated 13 assists with no ball-handling errors.
BOYS SOCCER
Northeastern 6, TEACH (Va.) 0: The Eagles (2-0) defeated TEACH in a non-conference match Thursday at Northeastern.
NHS head coach Zebulon Walser noted Northeastern started the game out strong with James Hornthal notching a goal within the opening minutes of play and then Kevin Santos added another shortly after.
From those opening moments being up 2-0, really helped the team’s confidence in scoring goals as they were much easier to come by in tonight’s game than that of last night. I felt as though we executed our game plan very well and are now finding our rhythm as a team. Rigo Molina impressed as always dominating players in 1v1 duels all over the pitch. Julio Bravo had an incredible showing as he was able to achieve his first hattrick of the season scoring 3 goals with ease.
TEACH had a few opportunities to score but Christian Wolfen made some key saves for us on the defensive side of the ball.
The moment of the game that stuck with me the most was within the closing minutes of the game, TEACH capitalized on a defensive miscue in our midfield and had a 1v1 with our keeper who took a great angle but had the ball touched around him and then out of nowhere James Hornthal comes screaming through the line just as the shot was being taken and slid to deflect a for sure goal on an open net to preserve the teams shut out.
Everyone performed so well and the new players added some valuable minutes. A few players stick out in my mind, James and Rigo especially, but with the hat trick I decided to award the player of the game to Julio Bravo.
Northeastern team statistics: 16 Shots, four assists, seven saves and six goals.
Northeastern individual statistics: Julio Bravo 3 Goals, James Hornthal 1 goal, Kevin Santos 1 goal, Wilson Wysor 2 Assists, Bennett Simpson 1 assist, and Rigo Molina 1 assist. Christian Wolfen 7 saves and his 2nd shutout.
Northeastern 8, Gates 0: The Eagles defeated the Red Barons on Wednesday.
The match was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, but was postponed to Wednesday because of inclement weather.
Northeastern (1-0) put up 26 shots and attempted eight corner kicks. Scoring five goals in the first half and adding three by the final whistle.
Wilson Wysor was Northeastern’s player of the game as he had a stellar game and did all the right things for our team.
“I was very pleased with the team’s performance and felt like we cruised to any easy victory,” Walser said in a statement. “The boys did exactly what I asked of them throughout the game and we executed our new style of play perfectly and as a result we had goals from 6 different individuals and also a team total of 6 assists. I was also impressed with the minutes our new players and freshmen put in and I believe the result of this game will help propel our spirits for our upcoming competitions.”
Northeastern individual statistics: James Hornthal 2 goals and 1 assist, Kevin Santos 2 goals, Rigo Molina 1 goal and 1 assist, Julio Bravo-Guzman 1 goal, Jonas Giffen 1 Goal, Amare Norfleet 1 Goal, Wilson Wysor 2 Assists, Gavyn Bright 1 assist and Arles Hernandez 1 assist.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Eagles (3-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Aces in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match Thursday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Northeastern earned wins in singles from No. 2 Jessica Carter 6-0, 7-5 against Bailey Rinehart, No. 3 Chloe Redd 6-1, 6-0 against Olivia Hare, No. 5 Mary Ellen Foreman 6-3, 6-2 against Molly Harvill and No. 6 Emma Montero 6-2, 6-1 against Hannah Hoffman.
Holmes secured wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-4, 6-3 against Zoe Pureza and No. 4 Liza Bond 6-2, 6-2 against Jada Simpson.
NHS clinched the match with a victory in No. 3 doubles as the pair of Foreman and Montero won 8-6 against Harvill and Hoffman.
The Aces won the No. 1 doubles match as the duo of Spear and Rinehart defeated Pureza and Redd 8-4.
Holmes won the No. 2 doubles match as the pair of Hare and Bond bested Carter and Simpson 8-2.
Currituck 7, Manteo 2: Currituck’s Lady Knights opened their conference tennis schedule with a 7-2 victory over Manteo at home on Thursday afternoon. Caroline Boughn, Kylee Dinterman, Isabelle Nekervis, and Lisa Phillips all won in straight sets in singles play. Currituck then swept the doubles, with each team finishing strong. Boughn and Nekervis won the last seven games of their match to win, 8-2, at No. 1 doubles. Dinterman and Faith Sarver won six of the last seven to close out an 8-5 victory at No. 2 and Phillips and Kampbell Belangia won the final five games to claim an 8-4 victory at No. 3. “This was a tough match against an improving Manteo team that played hard and represented their school really well,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “I was pleased with how well we closed out the doubles matches.” Currituck (1-0 NCC, 1-1 overall) plays host to First Flight on Tuesday.