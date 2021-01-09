The Pasquotank County High School varsity volleyball team rallied from a set deficit to defeat Northeastern 25-22, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 15-12 Thursday night at Pasquotank County High School.
The contest was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup.
Before the match, Pasquotank recognized senior players Madi Whaley, Hannah Harris, Shawnna Lewis, Destine Moore and Imani Clark.
For the group, it was a senior night to remember.
In the fifth and deciding set, Pasquotank opened the frame with four consecutive points via the play at the net by Lewis and serve points by Whaley to take a 4-0 lead.
Northeastern responded with three consecutive points, with two from Jessica Jenkins at the net.
The Eagles eventually tied the set at 5-5 and held a 7-5 lead following a Kennedy Lister kill. Back-to-back points by Pasquotank’s Whaley and Clark tied the set at 7-7.
With the set tied 10-10, two consecutive errors by the Panthers gave the Eagles a two-point lead.
Pasquotank (4-6) closed out the set and the match with five consecutive points. Back-to back kills by Harris and Natalee Meads tied the set at 12-12.
A Harris kill, a serve point by Callie Wells and a final kill by Harris were the final points of the match.
The Panthers celebrated with smiles and hugs.
Trailing two sets to one, Pasquotank faced an uphill challenge entering the fourth set.
Harris helped the Panthers regain the momentum in the set.
With the set tied 7-7, Pasquotank outscored Northeastern 10-4 to take a 17-11 lead. Meads and Harris scored multiple points during the run.
Lewis closed out the fourth set with a kill at the net on set point.
With the third set tied 4-4, NHS took the lead for good after a serve ace.
Currituck def. First Flight 25-14, 25-13, 25-22: The Knights (9-2, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) clinched an undefeated conference regular season record with the win against the Nighthawks at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills Thursday.
Currituck is set to play in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A volleyball state playoffs.
The Knights clinched a berth into the state playoffs by winning the league championship.
Perquimans def. John A. Holmes 25-7, 25-11, 25-10: The Pirates (14-0, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the league win and an undefeated regular season with the result against the Aces (0-14, 0-8 AAC) Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Tori Williamson led Perquimans with 10 kills, three serve aces and four digs, Eby Scaff added eight kills and six digs.
Carly Elliott posted three kills, a dig and 12 assists, Natalie Corprew posted two kills, six digs and three assists, Ariel Lewis had two kills and a dig, Maci Denson had three serve aces and a dig, Daven Brabble had two kills, an ace, a block and two digs.
Ellie Ward had a dig and seven assists, Symiaya Leary posted a block, Kaileigh Nixon had a kill, Ariana Salupo posted a kill, a block and a dig, while Macie Cooper had five aces, three assists and two digs in the win.
Up next for the Pirates is the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs. Perquimans earned a berth into the state playoffs by winning the conference championship.
Camden def. Gates 25-19, 25-11, 25-14: The Bruins (10-3, 6-2 AAC) earned the league win against the Red Barons (7-7, 3-5 AAC) Thursday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
Camden was led by Adisyn Russell who had eight kills, three serve aces and five digs, Tessa Forehand had eight kills, Peyton Carver had six kills, an ace, three digs and seven assists.
Savannah Keeton had four kills, Sam Smith posted two aces and 12 digs, Carlyn Tanis had four kills and three digs, Sydney Tatum had two aces, a dig and nine assists, while Mackenzie Boose had two kills in the victory.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
First Flight 62, Camden 29: The Nighthawks (1-0) defeated the Bruins (0-1) in a non-conference game Wednesday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Emma Richards led First Flight with 15 points, eight rebounds four assists and three steals, Elizabeth Clagett followed with 12 points, six rebounds two steals and five blocks.
Bella Schweitzer posted 11 points, two assists and seven rebounds in the win.