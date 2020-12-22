Jalen Haist, a local senior soccer player, was recognized for signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Seton Hill University, a Division 2 college located in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, at a small signing ceremony at Pasquotank County High School on Friday evening.
Haist acknowledged that it meant a lot to him to sign.
“I’ve played soccer all my life,” Haist said. “It has been a big influence and a big motivator throughout all my life. I feel like it will definitely help me both academically and obviously athletically.”
Haist was surrounded by his father and coach, Craig Haist; his mother, Taushia Haist; the assistant coach, Mark Bucci; and the PCHS Athletic Director, Mike Barlow.
Haist started playing soccer at the Albemarle Family YMCA when he was three years old, and since then, has played for AYSO, Carolina United Soccer Association, Elizabeth City Middle School, Pasquotank County High School, and currently plays as a forward for the Virginia Beach City FC ‘03 Boys Team.
During his time playing soccer for PCHS, Haist has scored 48 goals and tallied 36 assists; named co-captain for two years; earned three varsity letters, three times All-Conference Soccer Team, one time All-Region Soccer Team, three Golden Boot Awards, and the NCHSAA Player of the Week in August of his junior year.
Additionally, Haist has accumulated two varsity letters in track and three varsity letters in swim.
He is currently conditioning for the upcoming swim season and is looking forward to earning another varsity letter in both swim and soccer this winter since the fall soccer season was postponed to January due to Covid-19.
However, academics have always come first for Haist.
At PCHS, he is a member of DECA, National Honor Society, and was awarded Junior Marshall last year. Scoring a 34 on the ACT, maintaining over a 4.0 GPA, and taking all honors, AP, and dual enrollment coursework may have also helped him land a spot on the Seton Hill University soccer roster, which is known for earning academic awards for their high-achieving athletes.
Jalen noted that having extended family near Seton Hill, the relationship that he was able to develop with the Seton Hill men’s soccer coach and the university’s academics made Seton Hill the right fit for him.
Haist plans to pursue a B.S. in Biochemistry and has been accepted into the Honors Program at SHU next fall.