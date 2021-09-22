WILLIAMSTON — First place in the Four Rivers 1A Conference was on the line when the Perquimans Pirates, dropped anchor in Williamston to face-off against conference foe the Riverside Knights on Tuesday.
Both teams entered the match undefeated in conference games.
As expected, the game pace was swift and intense, leaving no room for error. Both teams were fully equipped for battle, but the Pirates proved to be a bit much for the Knights.
The net play was fierce and constant. Successful digs were mandatory to secured a win in this battle.
Every error was crucial and unforgiving.
The Knights fought hard and started every set with signs of no going down easily.
But the constant bombardment of spikes, blocks and spectacular digs proved to be too much for the Riverside.
The Pirates spikes were blazing fast, accurate and located openings in the knights defense with precision.
The Knights, true warriors that they are, never lost hope and stayed in the fight. Their net play was intense and the blocks held true. But it just wasn’t enough. Late set errors would begin to haunt the home team.
The Pirates pillaged three straight sets, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-10, allowing Perquimans to remain in first place in the Four Rivers Conference.
The Pirates’ Tori Williamson had 19 kills, five service points and five digs. Eby Scaff 12 kills, 15 service points and seven digs. Kaileigh Nixon had 13 digs and seven service points.
Maddie Chaulk totaled 19 assist, three service points with four digs. Ellie Ward tallied 10 digs and Ellie Jackson recorded 12 assist for Perquimans (12-0, 6-0 FRC).
Riverside’s Abbie Cargile had 11 kills, Melaina Blount register 11 kills and Kaitlyn Hayes contributed six.
Hayes also tallied 15 assist. Melaina Blount and Abby Tyson contributed 11 digs, while Abbie Cargile registered 13.
In blocks category, Camryn Beach had five, Jailyn Rondeau four and Zaria Young had one.
Riverside’s head coach Bob Lilley said, “We knew coming into this game how good Perquimans was going to be. They really do not have many weaknesses, so we had to compete. I thought we did a great job in all aspects of the game.”
“As a coach, you never like to lose, but the way we competed, I’m very proud of our group. We got a lot better from this game and I hope we can continue to improve as the season goes on,” Lilley added.
The Knights (9-2, 3-1 FRC) will travel to Washington County to meet the Panthers for conference play at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Pirates are set to host the Bertie County High School Falcons on Thursday for a conference match.