HERTFORD — The Perquimans Lady Pirates volleyball team defeated the Riverside Lady Knights 3-0 at home on Thursday evening. Set scores for the game were 25-16, 25-15, 25-12.
The Pirates jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the first set, and set the tone for the rest of the night. Riverside was able to fight back and bring the score to 10-8, before Perquimans finished out the set 25-16.
The second set saw the Pirates jump out to an early 5-0 lead before the Knights took a timeout. Following the timeout, the Knights were able to get some points on the scoreboard, however they could not stop the Pirates dominant attack, and Perquimans won the set 25-15.
The third set began with Riverside taking their first lead in the game, winning the first point of the set. Perquimans was able to put together a 13-3 run, powered by six straight serves from junior Maddie Chaulk. The rest of the set was a back and forth battle, with the Knights fighting hard before Perquimans won 25-12.
“I thought we played really well tonight, and that it was one of the faster paced games that we have played so far. The tempo was great, our hitters were aggressive, passing was good, and I felt that it all came together for us tonight. With it being senior night and the emotions that come with that, I am super proud of the way we played as a team,” Perquimans head coach Krsitie Thach said.
Maddie Chaulk, a junior, led the Pirates with 26 assists, 10 digs, and six aces. Sophomore Daven Brabble led the team with 14 kills and contributed five aces and had a pair of assists and digs. Junior Eby Scaff poured in 13 kills, four digs, three assists and two aces.
With the victory, Perquimans moves to 19-1 on the season, and is undefeated in conference play at 13-0. The Pirates play at Bertie on Tuesday, before finishing the regular season at Camden on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Knights fall to 17-5, and 11-2 in conference play. They play at Manteo on Saturday, before finishing up the regular season at home against Washington County on Tuesday night.
Camden def. John A. Holmes 25-13, 25-9, 25-8: The Bruins (20-0, 13-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Aces (8-14, 6-6 NCC) in a league match Thursday at Camden County High School in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Tessa Forehand had nine kills, McKayla Knauss had six kills, Carlyn Tanis had five kills, Kenison Parker and Mackenzie Boose had three kills each, while Peyton Carver and Jade Mitchell had one kill each.
Knauss posted a team-best five service aces, Parker and Carver had three aces each, while Kamryn Nash had two aces.
Mitchell paced the Bruins with four total blocks, Parker followed with two total blocks, while Tanis and Forehand had one block each.
Sydney Tatum had four digs, Adisyn Russell followed with three digs, Caroline Pait and Sam Smith posted two digs each, while Tanis, Carver, Knauss and Mitchell each registered one dig.
Carver led the Bruins with 19 assists, while Tatum had seven assists in the victory.
First Flight def. Pasquotank 25-27, 21-25, 17-25: The Nighthawks (11-7, 9-4 NCC) defeated the Panthers (4-10, 2-10 NCC) in a league match Thursday at First Flight High SChool in Kill Devil Hills.
Pasquotank County’s Emma Bailey and Natalee Meads combined for 12 kills, six aces and four blocks.
Currituck def. Northeastern 25-13, 25-15, 25-13: The Knights (13-7, 9-3 NCC) defeated the Eagles (0-13, 0-11 NCC) in a conference match Thursday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Manteo def. Hertford County 25-17, 25-16, 25-17: Manteo (10-5, 9-4 NCC) defeated the host Bears (2-13, 2-11 NCC) in a conference match Thursday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City hosted the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual championship tournaments on Thursday.
Singles and doubles tournaments were held.
Edenton’s Sydney Spear capped an undefeated conference season by capturing the NCC singles championship.
Spear defeated Northeastern’s Jada Simpson, 8-1, in the final.
Edenton also won the doubles championship, with Ellie Spear and Olivia Hare outlasting top-seeded Zoe Pureza and Jessica Carter of Northeastern, 8-5.
Currituck’s Lisa Phillips won the exhibition singles crown, defeating Amelia Maner of Manteo, 8-5, in the final.
Prior to the tournament, the NCC all-conference team was announced:
Sydney Spear, Ellie Spear, and Bailey Rinehart of Edenton; Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, and Chloe Redd of Northeastern; Allison Hudson, Grace Woerner, and Emily Yurasek of First Flight;
Caroline Boughn and Kylee Dinterman of Currituck and Maili McManus of Manteo.
Sydney Spear was recognized as the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year, while Northeastern’s Pat Thornton was voted the Northeastern Coastal Conference Coach of the Year.
BOYS SOCCER
Riverside 4, Perquimans 2: The Pirates (5-5, 2-2 Four Rivers Conference) lost to the host Knights (6-4, 4-0 FRC) in a league match Thursday in Williamston.
FOOTBALL
Northeastern 58, Manteo 14: The Eagles (7-0, 5-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Manteo (1-7, 1-4 NCC) in a conference game Thursday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson completed 8 of 10 passes for 223 yards and four touchdown passes.
Wide receiver E.J. Gatling completed a 56-yard touchdown pass and led the team with 60 rushing yards.
Jordan Jones followed with 52 rushing yards, while Randall Ferguson had a 33-yard touchdown run.
Shamar Sutton led NHS with 136 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, Gatling had 52 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, AJ Williams caught a 28-yard touchdown pass, while Tyell Saunders caught a 42-yard pass.
Devaughan Bell led NHS with nine total tackles.