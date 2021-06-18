HERTFORD — Pitching and timely hitting are some of the vital elements to success in baseball.
The Perquimans County High School baseball team displayed that in its playoff game against Hobbton High School Thursday evening.
A strong pitching performance combined with a key two-out rally paced Perquimans to a 10-0 win in five innings against Hobbton in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs on Jim Catfish Hunter Veterans Memorial Field at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans (14-2), the No. 1 seed in the East region, ended a scoreless drought in the bottom of the third inning against No. 9 seed Hobbton (10-3).
The Pirates began the bottom of the frame with two balls that were hit, but caught by Hobbton right fielder Nick Mailhot.
Perquimans’ Tanner Thach kept the inning alive with a single. He would be replaced by pinch runner Eli Gregory.
Landon Gregory would reach base after he was hit by a pitch by Hobbton starting pitcher Daniel Britt.
With runners on first and second, Perquimans’ Jackson Russell hit a single, which scored Eli Gregory to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Jakob Meads would reach base after being hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded and still two out, Avery Biggs hit a ground ball that was not fielded by the Hobbton middle infield.
The error by the Wildcats allowed two runs to score, which increased the Perquimans advantage to 3-0.
With runners at second and third base, Colby Brown added an infield RBI single to score a run.
The Pirates ended the third inning with a 4-0 lead.
Perquimans got a strong pitching performance from Thach.
Thach, a junior, got the start on the mound and had the Hobbton lineup off balanced during his outing.
Through three innings, Thach did not give up a hit, but the Wildcats reached base on a Perquimans error in the first inning.
Hobbton broke up the Thach no-hit bid in the top of the fourth inning with a single by Britt.
Thach faced another batter in the fourth before he exited the game. Thach pitched 3 ⅓ innings, gave up one hit, no earned runs, no walks and registered seven strikeouts.
Dylan Cox moved from center field to the pitching mound to relieve Thach.
Cox entered the game with a runner on first base and one out. Hobbton’s Ben Langston singled to left field.
The Wildcats appeared primed to score.
Hobbton's next batter had the advantage in the count, but Cox battled back to record the strikeout for the second out.
Cox would end the inning with another strikeout to end the Hobbton scoring threat and the half inning with Perquimans maintaining a 4-0 lead.
Cox, a senior, pitched 1 ⅔ innings, gave up no runs, a walk and posted four strikeouts.
The Pirates continued their offensive output in the fifth and final inning.
Britt was relieved to begin the top of the fifth inning. He pitched four innings and gave up four runs.
The Pirates feasted on the Wildcats’ relief pitchers.
Russell began the bottom of the fifth inning with a single. After a ground out for the first out advanced Russell to second base, Biggs hit a single that went under the Hobbton third baseman’s glove to score Russell.
With runners on second and third, Cox hit a ground ball that was not fielded by the Hobbton infield.
Two runs scored on the play to increase the Perquimans lead to 7-0.
Jett Winslow added an RBI single to left field to up the lead to 8-0.
Landon Gregory came up to bat with two out and runners at second and third.
The senior delivered a two-RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 10-0.
Once Perquimans led by 10 runs in the fifth inning, the mercy rule went into effect to end the game.
"I thought both pitchers really came out and competed," Perquimans head baseball coach Justin Roberson said.
The coached credited Thach and Cox for being competitive in the strike zone against the Hobbton batters.
"Both were able to throw the breaking ball for a strike," Roberson said.
The coach added he was pleased with his team's defense in the game.
Roberson was also pleased with his lineup's ability to hit against Hobbton pitching.
"I'm really proud of a lot of our at-bats and our approaches," he said. "We got some guys in some two-strike at-bats that really grinded and made their guy throw more pitches. Just really proud of our guys. They showed up and they were ready to play."
Perquimans will host No. 4 seed Bear Grass Charter (13-1) in a third round game Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Bears defeated No. 12 seed John A. Holmes 4-0 in a second round game Thursday night in Martin County.
Bear Grass Charter 4, John A. Holmes 0: The Aces (12-4), the No. 12 seed, lost in the second round of the playoffs Thursday in Martin County.
Edenton ends the season as the runner-up in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
From 2018-2021, the Aces won two Albemarle Athletic Conference titles and made three appearances in the Class 1A state playoffs.
The 2020 baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holmes moves to Class 2A to begin the 2021-22 season for a four-season cycle.
Class 2A
First Flight 3, Whiteville 2: The No. 6 seed Nighthawks (15-0) in the East region, bested the No. 14 seed Wolfpack (10-5) in a second round game Thursday evening at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
First Flight will host No. 10 seed Randleman (15-1) in a third round game Saturday.
The Tigers defeated No. 15 seed Southwest Onslow (12-4) in a second round game Thursday to advance.