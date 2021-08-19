The Perquimans County High School football team enters the fall 2021 season with expectations.
Those expectations are because of the amount of success during the spring 2021 season.
During a COVID-19 shortened spring 2021 season, the Pirates had a 4-2 overall record.
Perquimans entered the final week of the regular season with the chance to win the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championship.
Although the Pirates finished the league season with a 2-1 record and a second place finish in the league, Perquimans earned a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs.
During the spring, the Pirates had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the area.
Perquimans returns most of those players from the spring this fall.
Expected to lead Perquimans on offense this fall is senior quarterback Amarion Hunter. This season will be Hunter’s fourth on the varsity team.
During the spring, his production led to Hunter to be selected as the Albemarle Athletic Conference co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Hunter is expected to be joined in the starting lineup on offense by offensive tackles Travon Hunter and Stetson Proctor, guards Derek Barclift and Ephriam Askew, center Trent Byrum, wide receivers Kameron Hall, Colby Brown, Kirk Brown and Jackson Russell along with running back Saquaon Kearse.
The Perquimans defensive line is expected to be led by Jamar Perry, Kamari Johnson and Tyree Brown, outside linebackers Malik Haverland and Desmond Overman, inside linebackers Jimmy Sawyer and Jarmon Overton, safeties Mason Byrum and Machani Privott and cornerbacks Jahsiah Felton and Omaree Hunter.
This fall, the Pirates will vie to win the Class 1A Four Rivers Conference.
The NCHSAA completed realignment in the spring.
The aftermath of realignment had three teams from the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference in John A. Holmes, Camden and Manteo move to Class 2A and to the Class 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
The remaining schools from the AAC (Perquimans, Gates County and Washington County) were aligned to the Four Rivers Conference with former NCC member Bertie County, Coastal Plains Conference schools Tarboro, Riverside in Williamston and South Creek along with North East Carolina Prep (non-football member).
The Four Rivers Conference will be together for at least the next four seasons through the 2024-25 athletic year.
The heavy favorite to win the Four Rivers Conference football title this fall is Tarboro. The Vikings were the spring 2021 NCHSAA 1AA state champions.
Since 2017, Tarboro has won three NCHSAA 1AA football state championships and was a 1AA state runner up in fall 2019.
The Pirates are scheduled to begin their season Friday, Aug. 20 with a road non-conference game against Manteo.
In Week 2, Perquimans and Camden renew their rivalry, but as a non-conference game on Ward Field at Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford on Aug. 27.
Perquimans concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule with games at Pasquotank County (Sept. 3) and against Rocky Mount Prep (Sept. 10) in Hertford.
The Pirates begin Four Rivers Conference action Sept. 17 at Tarboro. The Pirates will have conference home games against South Creek (Sept. 24), Bertie (Oct. 15) and Gates (Oct. 22).
The matchup against the Red Barons on Oct. 22 will be the regular season finale for the Pirates.
Perquimans is scheduled to play its 10-game schedule in 10 weeks. Perquimans will have an open date on Oct. 29.
Beginning this season, instead of a subdivision playoff tournaments (i.e. 1A and 1AA), there will only be one playoff tournament for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A).
The NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 5.
Perquimans County roster: No. 3 Kirk Brown Jr. (RB/FS, Jr.), No. 4 Machani Privott (SS/WR, Jr.), No. 5 Tyrese Brothers (WR/FS/CB, Sr.), No. 6 Colby Brown (WR/QB, Sr.), No. 7 Jahsiah Felton (SS/RB/WR, Jr.), No. 8 Amarion Hunter (QB/FS, Sr.), No. 9 Malik Haverland (RB/MLB, Jr.), No. 10 Jackson Russell (WR/SS, Sr.), No. 11 Isaiah Davis (TE/OLB, Sr.), No. 12 Omaree Hunter (WR/OLB, So.), No. 14 Kameron Hall (WR/FS, Sr.), No. 15 Sivar Cox (WR/FS, Sr.), No. 21 Desmond Overman (TE/OLB, Sr.), No. 22 Jarmon Overton (RB/MLB, So.), No. 23 Mason Byrum (WR/SS, Sr.), No. 24 Shavoris Lewis (RB/WR/OLB, So.), No. 26 Dakota Mayo (WR/K/OLB, So.), No. 28 Braylon Knapp (QB/FS, Fr.), No. 30 Saquaon Kearse (OLB/RB, Sr.), No. 32 Shaun Garcia (RB/SS, Jr.), No. 40 Will Rucker (TE/DT, Fr.), No. 42 James Sawyer (MLB/TE, Jr.), No. 50 Trent Byrum (C/DE, Sr.), No. 52 Travon Hunter (T/DT, Sr.), No. 53 Ephraim Askew (G/DT, Jr.), No. 54 Tanner Sprague (C/DT, Fr.), No. 55 Nasir Parker (DT/T, Sr.), No. 60 Derek Barclift (G/DT, So.), No. 61 Kadyn Spence (G/DT, Jr.), No. 62 Carson Trueblood (T/DT, Fr.), No. 64 Tyree Brown (G/DT, Fr.), No. 70 Jamaar Perry (G/DT, Fr.), No. 71 Kamari Johnson (T/NG, Jr.), No. 72 Mike May (G/DT, Fr.), No. 73 Stetson Proctor (C/T/NG, Jr.), No. 74 Jacquez Cox (C/DT, Fr.), No. 75 Jamarion Sutton (T/DT, Fr.), No. 80 Nathan Everett (WR/MLB, Fr.), No. 81 Sean Sanders (WR/CB, Fr.), No. 82 Jacob Askew (RB/OLB, Fr.), No. 83 Tyler Staley (WR/OLB, Fr.), No. 84 Jonathan Jones (G/DT, Fr.), No. 85 Tristian Hansley (WR/CB, Fr.), No. 86 Hunter Scott (T/DT, Sr.), No. 90 Brody Clarke (T/NG, Fr.), No. 99 Kalib Spence (G/NG, Fr.).