The Perquimans County High School girls soccer team defeated Albemarle School 6-1 in a non-conference match Wednesday at Albemarle School in Elizabeth City.
Maritza Reyes, a senior, scored a goal, while Emiley Harris, a freshman, assisted on the goal for Albemarle School.
Albemarle School’s Caroline Blowe, a junior, made five saves, while teammate Nia Cherry, a sophomore, made four saves for the Colts (1-3).
Perquimans (3-2) plays at John A. Holmes on Monday.
Currituck 6, Northeastern 0: The Knights (5-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Eagles (0-4-1, 0-1 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Northeastern High School.
First Flight 9, Pasquotank 0: The Nighthawks (5-0, 1-0 NCC) defeated the Panthers (0-5, 0-1 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at First Flight High School.
Manteo 3, Camden 0: Manteo (2-4, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-5, 0-2 AAC) in a league match Wednesday at Manteo High School.
Cici Lowe scored two goals, Keylin Zavala scored a goal, while Montanta Miller made two saves for the shutout win.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 9, Currituck 0: The Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Knights (0-3, 0-3 NCC) in a conference match Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
Northeastern secured wins in singles from No. 1 Alex Kockler 8-2 against Tyler Sunderlin, No. 2 Michael Carter 8-1 against Noah Cutler, No. 3 Wilson Wysor 8-0 against Cole Menteer, No. 4 Brandon Value 8-3 against Andrew Stevenson, No. 5 Simeon Hurdle 8-0 against Kaden Underwood and No. 6 James Hornthal 8-0 against Wyatt Spencer.
The Eagles earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Wysor and Carter 8-1 against Cutler and Sunderlin, No. 2 Kockler and Hurdle 8-0 against Stevenson and Menteer and No. 3 Value and Hornthal 8-2 against Underwood and Spencer.