HERTFORD — One swing of the bat changed the fortunes of the Perquimans County High School baseball team.
With the Pirates trailing 1-0 and runners on first and third base with two out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Landon Gregory had the moment all baseball players dream of.
The senior first baseman hit the pitch of Granville Central’s Cade Currin to left field.
The ball went over the outfield fence for a home run.
Players in the Perquimans County dugout spilled out onto the field in excitement waiting for Gregory to round the bases.
After a low five from Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson in the third base coach’s box, Gregory reached home plate to complete the three-run home run and celebrated with his teammates.
Gregory’s hit combined with a standout pitching performance by Perquimans starting pitcher Tanner Thach, Perquimans County rallied to defeat Granville Central High School 3-1 Wednesday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional championship game.
The contest was held on Veterans Memorial Field at Jim Catfish Hunter Park on the campus of Perquimans County High School.
With the win, the Pirates (16-2) captured the regional championship and secured a berth to the NCHSAA Baseball Class 1A State Championship Series against East Surry High School (17-1).
Game 1 of the best-of-three game series is set for Friday at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.
The Pirates, the No. 1 seed in the region, faced an early deficit in Wednesday’s game.
Granville Central (10-8), the region’s No. 2 seed, began the top of the first inning with consecutive singles by Wyatt Laws and Currin. On Currin’s single to right field, Laws advanced to third base.
With no out, Granville Central’s Dylan Laws hit a fly ball to left field that was caught by Perquimans’ Jackson Russell.
Wyatt Laws tagged from third base to score to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
From that point, the Granville Central lineup struggled to generate offense against Thach.
According to statistics on GameChanger.com, Thach went six innings, gave up three hits, one earned run, no walks and struck out 11 Granville Central batters in the win.
The Pirates had opportunities to score in the bottom of the first, second and third innings, but Currin was able to navigate the situations to keep Pirate runners stranded on base.
Currin began the decisive bottom of the fifth inning with a ground out. The Pirates put a runner on base when Currin hit Perquimans’ Macon Winslow with a pitch.
The Panthers recorded a fly out to center field for the second out of the inning.
Thach extended the inning with a single to center field.
That set the stage for Gregory’s at-bat.
Currin pitched five innings, gave up three runs, two walks and posted three strikeouts.
A key defensive play occurred in the top of the sixth inning. Granville Central had runners at first and second base with two out.
The Panthers attempted a double steal.
Perquimans catcher Macon Winslow faked a throw to second base then turned and threw the ball to Jett Winslow covering third base.
Jett Winslow was able to make the catch and applied a tag to Granville Central’s Wyatt Laws before Laws could slide safely into third base to record the third out to end the inning.
Gregory went to the pitching mound in relief of Thach in the top of the seventh and retired Granville Central in order to end the game.
The final out was caught by Thach, who moved from the pitching mound to first base, near the first base line.
According to statistics on GameChanger.com, Colby Brown also had a hit in the game for the Pirates, while Jett Winslow went 2-for-3 in the win.
According to NCHSAA records, Perquimans County will make its first appearance in a state championship since the 1964 season. In that season, Perquimans played in the Class 2A tournament and finished as the state runner-up to Northeast Guilford.
In the 1963 season, Perquimans County defeated Granite Falls 3-2 in the Class 2A state championship.
Perquimans also won the Class 1A state title in 1952.
That year, Perquimans defeated Madison 16-3 in the championship.