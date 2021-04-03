In two seasons, Perquimans County’s Jayden White has established himself as one of the top distance runners in the area.
White added another standout season in 2020-21 as the sophomore is named The Daily Advance Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second consecutive season.
During a 2020-21 campaign that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, White, once again, won every Albemarle Athletic Conference meet he competed in.
White won five league meets en route to be named AAC Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
On. Jan. 16 at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional at Northside High School in Pinetown, White placed ninth overall.
White qualified to compete at the NCHSAA Class 1A state championship meet at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Jan. 23.
Instead of an in-person interview during the pandemic, The Daily Advance provided White a list of questions about his season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area athlete of the year?
White: It’s a great honor to be recognized as the area runner of the year. I’m very excited to be able to represent Perquimans County High School and my cross country team.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
White: My goals for this season for my team were to encourage and motivate my fellow teammates to improve times with each meet. Personally my goal was to beat the school record and go undefeated in the conference for a second year. Fortunately I was able to accomplish all of my goals this season.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
White: My favorite moment of the season was at one of our Edenton conference meets when I was able to beat the school record with a time of 16:45.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Fortunately cross country is already a pretty “socially distant” sport so other than masking during our practices and before the meets the season wasn’t that difficult to navigate. Probably the biggest change was starting much later in the year than unusual so that made for a much colder regional and state meet. I’m just glad we were able to have a season and cross country got to set the precedent for all sports being the first sport to compete in an N.C. state final this year.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to be named conference athlete of the year?
White: Being named conference athlete of the year means all of my hard work and training has paid off. It means I have made not only myself but my family, my school, and my coaches very proud.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Donovan Sherlock, Jr., Albemarle School: Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference and conference runner of the year, fourth place finish at the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Class 1A state championship meet. NCISAA Class 1A all-state selection.
Nathan Smith, Fr., Camden: Albemarle Athletic conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Dennis Gutierrez, So., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Jackson Nobles, Sr., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Alex Andrews, Jr., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Darnell Santiago, Sr., Camden: NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
James McClellan, So., Camden: NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Chase Forbes, So., Camden: NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Joshua Royal, Fr., Camden: NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Jayden White, So., Perquimans: Area Runner of the Year.
Eli Gregory, Jr., Perquimans: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional qualifier.
Dalton Gay, So., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference second team all conference, NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional qualifier.
Bryson Green, Jr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference second team all-conference.