HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School varsity football team defeated Northwest Collegiate, formerly known as Northwest Halifax, 51-8 Friday night on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex.
Friday's result was notable as the host Pirates (7-2), the No. 8 seed in the East region of the 1A state tournament, won their first playoff game since the 2008 season; a 51-0 win against Roanoke High School in the 1A state tournament.
Roanoke has since consolidated with another high school in Martin County and is now known as South Creek High School.
The result was also the first playoff victory for Perquimans County under head coach Randy Awrey.
Awrey, who is in his fourth season leading the program, acknowledged winning a playoff game is huge for the Perquimans County High School football program.
"It's huge for these young men," Awrey said. "There are 11 or 12 guys that were here that year we won one game. They stuck with the program."
The Pirates had a 1-10 record during Awrey's first season in 2018.
The Pirates made the 1A playoffs during the COVID-19 impacted spring 2021 season, but didn't win the game against Bear Grass Charter.
Perquimans made the NCHSAA 1A playoffs in 2019, but lost to then Albemarle Athletic Conference rival Washington County in the first round.
"To come out and win our first playoff game is huge," Awrey said.
The coach added that Northwest tested Perquimans early in the game.
"Things were tight, but our kids buckled down and really got after it," Awrey said.
The coach added he and loved having a home game in the playoffs and was proud how Perquimans kept its composure when Northwest scored.
"I'm proud of that resiliency to keep fighting," Awrey said.
The Pirates scored twice in the first quarter.
The Vikings (2-7), the No. 25 seed in the state tournament, scored in the first quarter.
Perquimans led 14-8 after the first quarter.
The Pirates scored in the second quarter on a Kirk Brown, Jr. run that was more than 55 yards. Amarion Hunter connected with Colby Brown on a 2-point conversion pass to increase the Perquimans lead to 22-8.
Northwest was patient running the football against the Perquimans defense.
The Vikings secured multiple first downs on a drive, but the Pirates were able to get a stop on fourth down late in the second quarter to maintain Perquimans’ 14-point lead.
Perquimans led 22-8 at halftime.
The Pirates received the second half kick off at the start of the third quarter and Hunter returned the ball to the Northwest 36-yard line.
Perquimans ended the drive with a Brown 6-yard run. Perquimans added the 2-point conversion to increase its lead to 30-8 with 10:47 in the third quarter.
Hunter added a 14-yard touchdown run and completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Colby Brown with 1:53 in the third quarter. Saquaon Kearse added the 2-point conversion run to help the Pirates lead 44-8.
The Pirates scored in the fourth quarter on a Kearse 5-yard touchdown run. Dakota Mayo added the point after touchdown kick to give the Pirates their 51st point of the game.
The Perquimans defense forced multiple turnover-on-downs against the Northwest offense.
According to MaxPreps.com, Hunter completed 13 of 13 passes for 333 yards and three touchdown passes.
Hunter, who returned to action after missing several games because of an injury, added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown on five rush attempts.
Kirk Brown led Perquimans with 75 rushing yards on three carries and a touchdown, Colby Brown had four carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Kearse had six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Colby Brown caught six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, Kirk Brown followed with two receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Shavoris Lewis, Jr. had two receptions for 40 yards, Kearse had a 29-yard catch, Kameron Hall had a 13-yard reception, while Jackson Russell posted a 3-yard reception in the win.
Up next, Perquimans will host No. 9 seed and Four Rivers Conference rival in Williamston's Riverside High School (6-3) in the second round, Friday, Nov. 12.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor
CLASS 2A
Northeastern 52, East Carteret 8: The No. 3 seed Eagles (10-0) in the East region of the state tournament defeated the No. 30 seed Mariners (4-6) in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoff tournament Friday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tyselle Spencer, Kaeveon Freshwater and Devaughan Bell led NHS with eight total tackles each, while Jamison Fletcher and Rashawn Lister had six total tackles each.
Freshwater had four sacks, while Ahmad Fisher and Fletcher had one sack each.
Freshwater caused a fumble, while Lister and Fisher each recovered a fumble with Fisher’s fumble ending in a touchdown return of 88 yards.
Jalen Melson led NHS by completing 10 of 13 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns, while Trevaris Jones completed one pass for eight yards.
Spencer led the Eagles with 88 rushing yards on three carries and a touchdown. E.J. Gatling followed with 47 rushing yards, Jordan Jones rushed for 36 rushing yards, Shamar Sutton added 30 rushing yards, while Tyell Saunders had two carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Sutton led Northeastern with four receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, Gatling had one catch for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Alandas “AJ” Williams posted four catches for 60 yards and had a touchdown catch.
Up next, the Eagles host Northeastern Coastal Conference rival in No. 14 seed John A. Holmes in the second round, Friday, Nov. 12.
John A. Holmes 28, North Pitt 22: The 14th seed Aces (8-2) defeated the No. 19 seed Panthers (7-4) in a first round game Friday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to The Chowan Herald, Holmes junior running back D.J. Capehart led the effort of seven rushers with 121 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns in the ground game.
Aces senior quarterback Landen Hoggard hooked up twice with receiver Tyshiem Harris for another two scores through the air.
Whiteville 56, Camden 0: The fourth-seeded Wolfpack (10-0) defeated the No. 29 seed Bruins (4-7) in a first round game Friday at Whiteville High School.
Camden County ends its season by earning a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season, while Whiteville advances to the second round of the playoffs.