The North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association released the players who were selected to the all-Region high school teams on Monday.
Perquimans County’s Natalie Corprew, a senior libero, and teammate Tori Williamson, a sophomore outside hitter, were selected to the all-Region 1-2 team.
The duo helped the Pirates secure a 17-1 overall record, an undefeated conference record en route to the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championship.
Perquimans finished as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional runner-up during the 2020-21 season.
Currituck County’s Merritt Woodson, a senior outside hitter, and teammate Macy Pace, a junior, middle hitter were selected to the all-Region 1-2 team.
Woodson and Pace led the Knights to an undefeated record in the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference during the 2020-21 campaign.
Currituck (10-3) advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs this month.
Goldsboro’s Hallie Brown (junior, middle hitter) and Haley Phillips (senior, outside hitter) along with East Carteret’s Anna Gillikin (junior, middle hitter) were selected to the all-region 1-2 team.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern 50, John A. Holmes 48: The Eagles (4-1) defeated the Aces (5-1) in a non-conference game Monday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Deandre Proctor led NHS with 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals, a blocked shot and an assist, Kamari Braswell followed with 10 points, two rebounds and a steal, Deshaun Felton had seven rebounds, a steal, a blocked shot and four points.
Zaki Evans scored six points with two assists, a blocked shot and two steals, Jakih Gramby posted five points and an assist, Jakobie Hopson had four points, five rebounds and a steal, Darrion Wiggins posted two points and two rebounds, while De’Andre Tolson had two assists in the win.
Camden 72, Cape Hatteras 43: The Bruins (4-3) defeated the Hurricanes (1-2) in a non-league game Monday at Cape Hatteras in Buxton.
Andre Barnett paced Camden with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals, Charlie Pippen followed with nine points, two rebounds and an assist, Josiah Butts had eight points, five rebounds and two steals, Isaiah Hill posted seven points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists, while Carl Wallis, Jaden Clark, Shane Chappell and Dasani Parker scored six points each.
Parker added eight rebounds and five steals.
Austin Weddle and Jordan Cooper scored three points, while Jayden Walton scored two points in the win.
Kaleb Spake paced Cape Hatteras with 11 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal, while Charlie Conner added two points, 12 rebounds and an assist.
Victory Christian 42, New Life Academy 35: The Eagles defeated the Bobcats in a league contest Monday at Victory Christian School.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and an assist, Kaden Harris followed with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals, a blocked shot and an assist.
Ethan Meads had nine points, Joshua Cartwright scored four points, while Christopher Barclift scored two points.
Meads added four rebounds and two steals, Cartwright had an assist, four rebounds and four steals, Barclift had four steals with a rebound, while Phillip Keeter had one steal in the win.
Caleb Barnard led New Life Academy with 15 points, Austen Garner followed with 11 points, Caleb Winslow had eight points and Jordan Dunn scored a point.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cape Hatteras 42, Camden 27: The Hurricanes (3-1) defeated the Bruins (0-7) in a non-conference game Monday at Cape Hatteras.
Sissy Barnett and Faith Underwood led Camden with seven points each, Keeley Williams had 13 rebounds, an assist, two blocked shots and four points, Janay Cordy had 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals, a blocked shot and five points, Caroline Pait and Tessa Dodson scored two points each.
Dodson added nine rebounds, Underwood added two rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot, Pait had two steals, while Barnett had a rebound.
Lilly Ratliff paced Cape Hatteras with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, Kylie Phillips posted 12 points, four rebounds, while Eliza Quidley had nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in the victory.
STATE GAMES
DURHAM — North Carolina Amateur Sports announces BODYARMOR Sports Drink as the new title sponsor of the State Games of North Carolina.
Beginning with the June 2021 event, the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina will be branded with the new title sponsor.
The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event and will feature more than 12,000 athletes and 600 teams from 30 different sports.
The annual sporting event will be held in June in Raleigh, Durham, and Cary.
The event will remain in these cities for 2022.
Registration for the 2021 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is open for most sports in January 2021.