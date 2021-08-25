HERTFORD — So far in the new 2021 volleyball season Perquimans High School is perfect.
The Pirates have started with three straight victories, and haven’t even lost a game.
Last week, they opened their schedule on the road with consecutive 3-0 wins over Bear Grass Charter, and Cape Hatteras. On Tuesday night in their home gymnasium, they registered perhaps their most impressive win to date. Perquimans defeated Currituck High School in straight sets by the scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-16. It was the opening match of the season for the Knights, who were Class 2A State Champions in 2018.
“It was a very good win for us, especially against a top program like Currituck,” said Perquimans coach Kristie Thach. “We really played well on defense, and we were aggressive on offense when we got good passes. We were able to get a lot of players into the rotations, and adjust when we had to play out of system.”
The match was closely contested throughout.
In the first game Currituck took the lead 5-4 on a push shot by Co-Captain Caitlyn Ferretti. Pirate Symiaya Leary would execute a kill shot to tie the score, and the two teams would trade points with another tie coming at 10-10 on a kill by Perquimans outside hitter Daven Brabble.
It appeared that the Knights were taking control when they opened a three point lead 14-11 on a service ace from Octavia Everett. However, the Pirates scored three straight points to again tie the score on their own service ace from Tori Williamson.
The score was knotted again at 17-17 when Perquimans took the momentum with three straight points started with another Brabble winner. Eby Scaff contributed a kill to give the Pirates their biggest lead at 23-18, and a four points later Ariana Salupo closed out the game with a touch placement.
The second game ran a similar course. The explosiveness of Pirate outside hitter Williamson dominated in the early going. The junior scored on three kills, a block winner, and a placement to give Perquimans the lead at 9-7. Two more points from Williamson broke a tie, and regained the lead at 11-9. After service errors from both teams, Currituck server Shaelin Bilbo scored an ace to again even the game. The Pirates would take the next three points on a kill by Ariel Lewis, and a Knight error after an outstanding save by Macie Cooper, who would follow that up with a service ace.
Currituck would come back to take the lead sparked by outstanding serves from Lanie Russell. The senior would produce back to back aces to go with a Ferretti touch shot over blockers. With the score 19-19, Williamson again delivered for the Pirates with power and finesse. A blistering kill was followed by a cross court placement, and then a touch winner over the Knight blockers. Maddie Chaulk served an ace, and the game closed out two points later.
The final game was again close early, but Brabble opened a three point advantage 7-4 with back to back kills. Currituck got within two points 10-8 on an ace by Lacey Warters, but Knight errors led to Perquimans winning seven of the next eight points to take a commanding 17-9 lead. From that point on, Currituck could never get closer than seven points, and Williamson would close out the match with two strong strikes for the final margin.
Williamson had 18 kills, six service points, nine digs and two blocks, Brabble had eight service points and five kills.
Scaff posted seven kills, four service points and 12 digs, Chaulk had nine service points, 11 digs and 18 assists.
Cooper had six service points and six digs, while Ellie Jackson posted 13 assists in the win.