HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School volleyball team defeated East Carteret 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7 Thursday evening in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
The No. 2 seeded Pirates (16-0) secured the win against the No. 7 seed Mariners (7-2) at Perquimans County High School.
With the win, Perquimans hosts Neuse Charter (10-3) in the third round of the 1A state playoffs Saturday.
Start time is 4 p.m. for the third round match in the East Region.
As for Thursday’s contest, Perquimans secured an early lead in the first set as Perquimans held a 10-5 advantage.
The Pirates were helped by serving during the match.
Perquimans finished the match with 20 serve aces and a 93.3% success rate on its serves.
Kaileigh Nixon had a run of successful serving in the first set to help Perquimans extend its lead from 13-5 to 18-5.
Tori Williamson, Eby Scaff and Symiaya Leary were active in the Pirates offense with kills in the set.
Leary ended the first set with a push shot that landed in a hole of the East Carteret side for a kill.
The Mariners led the majority of a tight second set.
After the set was tied 20-20, the lead changed multiple times.
At 23-23, East Carteret secured the set’s final two points via a hit error by the Pirates along with a Mariners’ kill on set point.
Perquimans opened the third set with six consecutive points.
Perquimans senior setter Carly Elliott had a strong performance serving as she helped in the 6-0 Perquimans start with serve aces.
Ariana Salupo also contributed in the set with a block at the net to help Perquimans extend its lead to 22-11.
Perquimans had a strong start to the fourth set as they had in the third.
The Pirates scored eight consecutive points to begin the fourth set.
Salupo, Elliott and Williamson all had points in the early run.
Daven Brabble was a presence for Perquimans at the net, while Natalie Corprew had multiple important digs in the match.
Williamson led Perquimans with 15 kills, three serve aces, a block and nine digs, Scaff followed with nine kills, two aces and two digs.
Elliott posted two kills, nine serve aces, a block, 10 digs and 31 assists, Corprew had two aces, 15 digs and three assists.
Ariel Lewis posted a kill, a block and a dig, Maci Denson had an ace, seven digs and an assist, Brabble had four kills, a block, two digs and an assist.
Leary posted eight kills and two digs, Nixon had three aces and four digs, Ellie Ward had one dig.
Salupo posted three kills, three total blocks and two digs, while Macie Cooper had a dig in the victory.
East Carteret’s Ashlyn Guthrie, Christa Golden, Meadow Kaiser and Grace Fulcher contributed for the Mariners in the match.
No. 14 seed Neuse Charter defeated No. 11 seed Camden County in five sets Thursday at Camden to advance.
Watch Online: Because of COVID-19 (coronavirus) restrictions, attendance at NCHSAA state playoff games are limited.
Saturday's third round match between Neuse Charter and Perquimans County will be streamed on the NFHS Network website at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch the match.
CLASS 2A
No. 4 Carrboro def. No. 5 Currituck: 25-15, 25-16, 25-20: The Knights lost to the Jaguars in the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday at Carrboro High School.
Currituck County, the champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference and secured an undefeated conference season, ends its season with a 10-3 overall record.
Evie Newall led Carrboro with 14 kill, five serve aces and 10 digs, Carson Overbeck had 12 kills, three aces and four digs, Isabella Olson had 34 assists, three digs, a block, an assist and two kills, Becca Gwynne had 10 digs, three kills, three aces and two total blocks in the victory.
Carrboro (12-0) advances to today’s third round and hosts No. 9 seed McMichael (15-1). McMichael upset No. 1 seed Wheatmore (13-1) in four sets in its second round match Thursday.