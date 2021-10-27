HERTFORD — The Perquimans Lady Pirates volleyball team beat the Eno River Academy Bobcats 3-0 in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A classification playoffs on Tuesday night. Set scores for the match were 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.
The Bobcats would jump out to a 6-0 lead in the first set before Perquimans was able to get on the board. The Pirates would then score 12 straight points, led by 11 consecutive serves from junior Maddie Chaulk to take a 12-6 lead before a timeout by the Bobcats. Following the timeout, the Pirates would finish the set on a commanding 13-6 run to win the first set 25-11.
The second set saw another impressive string of serves from Chaulk, leading the Pirates to an early 5-0 lead behind her serves. Eno River had flashes of poise, bringing the score to 6-4, before a 9-2 run by the Pirates would lead to a Bobcats timeout at 15-6. Perquimans continued their dominance in the set, winning 10 out of the next 15 points following the timeout to win the set 25-11.
The third set was a back and forth battle early on, with Perquimans taking a 7-6 early lead. The Pirates would then score seven consecutive points to break open the set and take a 14-6 lead over the Bobcats. The Pirates put together some successful strings of points to finish off the set 25-12, and win the match in three sets.
“I thought we started off a little bit slow, getting down 6-0 early, but the girls fought hard and were able to win that set. I thought we played very well offensively with our hitting and passing, and played with a great tempo. They (Eno River) are a tough team, so I am very proud of the way we played as a team tonight,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said.
Chaulk led the game with 29 assists and seven aces, and also contributed seven digs and a kill.
Junior Eby Scaff led the Pirates with 16 digs, and pitched in seven kills, two aces, and an assist. Victoria “Tori” Williamson, a junior, added 12 kills and 12 digs for the Pirates.
Daven Brabble added 10 kills and 11 service points, while Lilly Winslow had eight service points and seven digs.
With the victory, Perquimans improves to 22-2 on the season, and advances to the 3rd round of the 1A classification State Playoffs. The top seeded Pirates host No. 8 seed Falls Lake Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.