HERTFORD — It was a volleyball match worthy of a regional final.
A contest between two evenly matched teams, with outstanding effort and skillful play.
In the end it was decided by only three points, as Perquimans High School [17-1] suffered its only defeat of the season to East Wake Academy [12-1] in five sets 25-15, 15-25, 20-25, 25-21, and 15-12.
The loss ended ended the the run for the Lady Pirates, who won three matches in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs in the East region, and came within one game of the championship final.
"I guess it just wasn't meant to be," said Perquimans coach Kristie Thach. "The match could have gone either way. Up two games to one, we were in a great position, but couldn't close it out. It was back and forth, and just a matter of a couple of points made the difference."
Perquimans had to fight back after losing the first game. They had difficulty with the deep serves of the Eagles, and could not get a consistent attack to produce scoring runs. The Eagles, who had only lost one game in their three previous playoff victories, looked very confident.
The second game was a different story.
Taking the ball at 1-0, Carly Elliott served on five straight winning points, jumping the Pirates out to a 6-0 lead.
Minutes later, a Daven Brabble tip winner, and then two strong strike winners from Eby Scaff, put Perquimans ahead 12-6. They increased that advantage to win the second game 25-15 and even up the match 1-1.
The Pirates continued their strong defense and aggressive offense in the third game. They again got off to a fast start. Tori Williamson took the serve at 1-1, and held it for ten straight points, staking Perquimans to an 11-1 lead.
The sophomore had three aces in the run, crossing up East Wake with both deep and short serves. The Eagles regrouped, and cut the lead at the end to 24-20, but Brabble's placement winner over Eagle blockers secured the final point, and gave the Pirates a 2-1 game advantage.
The fourth game was close throughout.
Trailing 6-9, Perquimans got an overhead winner from Kaileigh Nixon that landed just inside the back line. That was followed by a cross court strike by Williamson, and a tip winner from Ariana Salupo, and the Pirates had the lead at 10-9.
The Eagles would retake the lead led by several strike winners from senior outside hitter Krista Brantley. Perquimans got to 16-17 on a back line ace by server Natalie Corprew, and then closed to 21-23 with a block winner by Salupo, but the Eagles held on to tie the match.
It then came down to the 15 point final set.
Eby Scaff inspired the Pirates early with three consecutive attack winners off of long rallies to give Perquimans a 5-3 lead. After a Pirate error, Scaff spiked home another point to make the score 6-4.
East Wake regrouped after a time out, and would take the lead 9-8 on a strike by Brantley, and a service ace from Piper King.
The Pirates tied it up on a strong hit from Symiaya Leary, and after another winner from Eagle Brantley, re-tie the game on yet another kill shot by Scaff.
East Wake got some perfect sets at the right time, and opened a 3-point lead at 14-11.
Scaff again rallied her teammates with a cross court winner, but the Eagles won the next point, and the match.
East Wake coach Ahada McCummings was gracious and sincere in her comments about her opponent. "We have played Perquimans before, and we knew that they would be talented, very good defensively, and well coached. This was a match between two great teams. They wanted it as much as we did. We just found a way to dig deeper, and find a way to win."