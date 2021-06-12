HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School baseball team defeated John A. Holmes 16-7 Thursday afternoon at Perquimans County High School.
As the outright conference champions, Perquimans (12-2, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured a berth into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state tournament.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Tanner Thach went 5-for-5 with a double, a run scored and six RBIs, Landon Gregory went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a runs scored and two RBIs, Jett Winslow went 4-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Macon Winslow went 2-for-2 with a double, four runs scored, three walks and two RBIs.
Dylan Cox went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Jacob Meads had a hit with a run scored and an RBI, Colby Brown had a hit, while Trenton Sawyer was credited with an RBI in the victory.
The Pirates tallied 17 hits in the game.
Senior players Avery Biggs, Cox and Gregory all pitched in the contest. Cox was credited with the win.
Chris Morris paced Edenton as he went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Gabriel Stullick was credited with three RBIs, Hank Downum had a double with an RBI, Garret Stulick posted an RBI.
Davis Halstead went 2-for-2 with a double, Bryce Stevens had two hits, Aaron Jones and Matt Winborne each had a hit.
The Aces (11-3, 5-3 AAC) finished the regular season in second place in the conference.
Gates 1, Camden 0: The Bruins (2-11, 1-7 AAC) lost to the Red Barons (6-7, 3-5 AAC) in the regular season finale for both teams Wednesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
First Flight 7, Currituck 5: The Nighthawks (13-0, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) secured an undefeated conference and regular season with a win against the Knights (9-3, 5-3 NCC) in a league game Thursday at Currituck County High School.
The game initially began Wednesday, but was suspended because of inclement weather until Thursday.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Jack Gibson pitched three innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out two batters, while Noah Kinnisten pitched four innings, gave up two runs, no earned runs and registered six strikeouts.
As the league championships, the Nighthawks will appear in the NCHSAA Class 2A state tournament.
Pasquotank 3, Northeastern 1: The Panthers (3-8, 3-6 NCC) defeated the Eagles (4-7-1, 4-6 NCC) in a conference matchup Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s Christian Wolfen had a hit, while Deandre Proctor scored a run.
Carter Stevenson pitched 4 1/3 innings for Northeastern and gave up a walk and posted five strikeouts for a no decision.
Pasquotank at Bertie County: According to MaxPreps.com, the game between the Panthers (3-8-1, 3-6-1 NCC) and host Falcons (4-7-1, 3-5-1 NCC) scheduled for Thursday was declared a tie.
Manteo 25, Cape Hatteras 0: Manteo (5-9) defeated the Hurricanes (1-9) in five innings of a non-conference game Thursday at Cape Hatteras in Buxton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Brayan Garcia, Bobby Eakes and Cody Denton each had a hit for Cape Hatteras.
State playoffs: The NCHSAA announced Friday morning, due to inclement weather over much of the state the last week, the Executive Committee has delayed the end of the baseball season by 24 hours.
The delay will allow schools to play their final regular season contest(s) on Saturday and must report final conference standings to the NCHSAA by 11:59 p.m.
The association added baseball state playoff bracketing process will begin on Sunday afternoon and pairings will be posted on the NCHSAA Website when they are finalized.
The NCHSAA also announced Friday it had secured two host sites for the 2021 Baseball State Championship Series.
Once again, Burlington’s Burlington Athletic Park will host two championship series while Fayetteville’s J.P. Riddle Stadium will host a pair of state championship series for the first time.
There will be four classifications of playoffs each fielding a 32-team bracket including five rounds of play. Unlike previous years, the fourth round will be the Regional Finals and will be a single-game format rather than a best-of-three series.
State Championship Series will still be a best-of-three format with opening games of each series scheduled for Friday night and the remainder of a series scheduled on Saturday, June 26 at the respective sites.
The site assignments and championship schedule will be announced following completion of the Regional Championships.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes won the Albemarle Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday. Manteo and Gates also competed in the tournament.
The Aces (9-0, 5-0 AAC) were also the conference regular season team champions.
WRESTLING
Currituck hosted Northeastern for two matches between the Northeastern Coastal Conference schools Thursday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Currituck won the first match 84-0 and the second match 78-6.
The Knights earned wins in the first match from David Saunders (145 pounds) by fall against Kristopher Sawyer, Ethan Binckley (152 pounds) by forfeit, Dalton Gay (160 pounds) by forfeit, Willie Toliver (170 pounds) by forfeit, Cole Hampton (182 pounds) by forfeit, Aiden Herring (195 pounds) by forfeit, Austin Taylor (220 pounds) by forfeit, Jeffery Klugh (285 pounds) by forfeit, Marshall Cooper (106 pounds) by forfeit, Jacob Bennett (113 pounds) by forfeit, Brooke Zak (120 pounds) by by forfeit, Samuel Hodge (126 pounds) by forfeit, Mathew Lieberman (132 pounds) by forfeit and Noah Walker (138 pounds) by forfeit.
In the second match, Northeastern earned wins from Sawyer (145 pounds) by fall against Saunders.
Currituck earned wins by forfeit from Binckley, Gay, Toliver, Hampton, Herring, Taylor, Klugh, Cooper, Bennett, Zak, Hodge, Lieberman and Walker.