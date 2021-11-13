HERTFORD — If you were told to find a football coach for your school, you would probably start with the following requirements. He would have to love football, and be willing to work a lot of hours, maybe even sleep in the office once or twice. He would know how tough it is to win, but he wouldn’t have any doubts about his ability to motivate kids. He would be part ambassador, part father figure, and all man. He would have a heart for the over-achiever, but be able to hand out discipline like a drill sergeant.
He would look like Kevin Costner, and come into the room like he was leading a parade with a smile for everyone. He would never duck responsibilities, be a strong family man, and have the morals of a minister. He would make friends easily, promote the program, and make everyone in the building feel a part of something great. And, by the way, it would help if he had a lot of experience.
When Perquimans County hired Randy Awrey to coach their high school football team in 2018, they pretty much checked all the boxes. Well, the coach is a little shorter than Costner.
It was sort of a “perfect storm” that brought the coach to our area. He had been coaching in the college ranks for about 35 years; a head coach at four different universities. There was Kentucky Wesleyan [1990-94], Lakeland College [Sheboygan, WI, 1994-98], Saginaw Valley State University [Michigan,1999-2007], and finally Concordia University [Chicago, IL, 2013-17]. He had come to the point that he wanted to retire from college coaching, but he told his wife Connie of 45 years, “that he was not done just yet.”
The couple has a daughter who lives in North Carolina in the Raleigh area, and she said, “Why not come hear?” That began a process of traveling the coast, looking at job opportunities, but a priority was finding a place to live on the water. Awrey had interviewed with Perquimans in the morning, and they had told him of their plans for the new football field and athletic complex across the street. The job appealed to him, but they still didn’t know where they would live.
Fortunately, for the Pirate family, the beauty and tranquility of our river and sound, closed the deal. The Awrey’s sat on the porch of a waterfront home, took in the view, listened to the quiet, and he said, “This is it, let’s buy it!” That same beautiful view is the screensaver on his office computer.
While talking with the coach, I told him that I had once spent most of a day with Weeb Eubank, who had been head coach of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts, and the 1969 Super Bowl winners, the New York Jets. I said that the old coach referred to all his players, even Joe Namath, as “my boys”, and asked if the coach could relate to that. He then walked me over to a team picture of the 1975 Northern Michigan Wildcats, of which Awrey was a defensive back and halfback. He pointed to one of the coaches in the photo, Bill Rademacher, who had been the back up to Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Maynard, and a key contributor to the champions.
“Coach Rademacher was one of the big influences in me becoming a coach,” said Awrey. “ He convinced me to become a grad assistant at Northern Michigan, which got me started. The coaching profession is really not that big of a community. Sometimes it seems that we are all connected.”
There is strong evidence to support the coach. Randy Awrey was born and raised on Michigan’s upper peninsular in the town of Iron Mountain. Named for the iron ore deposits found there, the name sounds like a place that would forge strong coaches. Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo was raised in Iron Mountain, and just eight blocks away, Awrey had a childhood friend by the name of Steve Mariucci. That name is recognizable to pro football fans. “Mooch” was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and the Detroit Lions, before becoming a longtime broadcaster with the NFL Network.
Awrey followed Mariucci to Northern Illinois, and both were standouts on the 1975 team that won the NCAA Division II National Championship. Mariucci the quarterback, and Awrey the halfback who scored the winning touchdown on a 68 yard run to defeat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Camellia Bowl. Awrey earned game MVP honors. It was a great day, but even more important for another reason. The team celebrated in San Francisco, and when it was time to get on the bus, there was only one vacant seat.
“I sat down next to a pretty blonde cheerleader named Connie. I knew of her, but we had never met. We have been together ever since.” The couple got married in their junior year, and have three sons, and their daughter. “All the boys played college football, but I advised them against going into coaching, all the hours, and sometimes not the greatest financial rewards.”
The coach still hears from his former players. In 2000, a young player named Matt LaFleur transferred to Saginaw Valley State. He would become the Cardinals all-time leading passer leading the team to the Division II playoffs each season he was there.
LaFleur is now the head coach of the Green Bay Packers; a position he has held since the 2019 NFL season.
“He is just an awesome human being, very humble, coachable, and always put the team first. He is a coach’s son, so he has the football mind, but he is very intelligent, and personable, a great communicator. I am not at all surprised at the success he has had.”
Coach Awrey acknowledged that it has been an adjustment coaching on the high school level. “I went from coaching 18 plus year old young men to coaching boys as young as 14. However, I didn’t change my priorities with whoever, or wherever I was coaching. The principles have to be in the right order, and that is my one rule. It is Faith, Family, Education, Football Team, and finally Yourself.” You notice that the coach says “Football Team”, and not just football. “In any walk of life you don’t do it by yourself, you have to be grateful for all the help you get along the way.”
The coach is grateful for all the support he has gotten from the community since coming to Perquimans. From a 1-10 season his first year, there has been steady improvement. This year the Pirates won their first state playoff game since 2008. Coach Awrey points to a core group of players that bought in, and have been with him since the beginning. “A group of seniors who committed themselves on and off the field. They have been the cornerstone of our success.”
On the coaching life, Awrey says, “It is not the wins and losses, it is what you don’t see that is the best part. You get a Christmas card, or a message from a former player and that makes all the difference.”
I would be willing to bet that down the road, the coach will get a card, or a call from some of his current players. He could have chosen another profession, but I think he picked the best one. Money will not last, nor fame, but how you touch lives goes on forever.