Justin Roberson, the athletic director and head baseball coach at Perquimans County High School was honored by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The association announced April 8 Roberson was named the recipient of the Lowe’s Campus Captain award.
Roberson along with Hillside High School athletic director and girls basketball coach Ovester Grays and Carrboro High School boys cross country, swimming and diving and track and field student-athlete Jackson Lee were recognized.
According to the NCHSAA, Roberson was nominated by both Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner and Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew.
Roberson began preparations for the return to athletics well before the school year started by advocating for camera systems, safety equipment, and screening equipment to protect the student-athletes, coaches, and fans.
Not only did he plan for athletics, but many of these protocols were utilized by the school when students returned to the classroom. As Superintendent Turner states, “The procedures and planning that went into beginning school and athletics was a huge undertaking, but one that was never viewed as a negative by Coach Roberson. He saw this as an opportunity for our students.” In addition to attending every game to ensure protocols are in place, he works with the Pirates’ current and future conferences to ensure schedules are aligned, and games are rescheduled. Under Coach Roberson’s leadership, Perquimans was able to complete every sports season.
“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Lowe’s Home Improvement and its 4 Pros Division, is very pleased and proud to honor Ovester Gray, Jackson Lee, and Justin Roberson with the March Campus Captain awards,” said Que Tucker, Commissioner of the NCHSAA. “Each of these recipients exemplifies what it means to be a leader by demonstrating a willingness to impact the lives of their peers and their respective communities positively. It is this commitment and dedication that make each worthy of receiving the Lowe’s Campus Captain Award.”
According to the NCHSAA, the Lowe’s Campus Captain program offers a platform through which school administrators, parents, students, and school community members can nominate deserving individuals for special recognition every month during the school year.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 2, Camden 0: The Aces (8-1, 2-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-7-1, 0-4 AAC) in a league match Wednesday in Edenton.
Liza Bond and Bailey Rinehart each scored a goal for the Aces, while Sydney Spear added an assist.
Holmes goalkeeper Amanda Turner made four saves for the shutout win.
Washington 9, Perquimans 0: The Pam Pack (5-1) defeated the Pirates (4-4) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Washington High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Taylor Mitchell scored six goals with an assist, Rebecca Zerniak scored a goal with an assist, Arissa KIm scored a goal, Lilly Frances Lobos scored a goal with four assists, Leah Chavez posted an assist, while goalkeeper Alexa Davenport made two saves.
Washington is a Class 2A program, while Perquimans is a Class 1A program.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 32, Bertie 3: The Knights (5-3, 3-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Falcons (0-5, 0-4 NCC) in five innings of a league game Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
First Flight 15, Hertford County 0: First Flight (6-1, 5-0 NCC) defeated Hertford County (0-4, 0-2 NCC) in a league game Wednesday in Ahoskie.
BOYS TENNIS
Bear Grass Charter 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces (0-6) lost to the Bears (5-1) in a non-conference match Wednesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
ALL-STATE TEAMS
The Associated Press announced Thursday it is discontinuing its all-state preps football and basketball teams for North Carolina as well as its prep football polls in the state.
This is due to a lack of time and resources needed to compile and prepare releases.