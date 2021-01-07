CAMDEN — Camden County and Perquimans County have had their share of tightly contested high school varsity volleyball matches over the years.
Another game was added to the record book of the rivalry matchup between the two schools Tuesday night.
Perquimans overcame a fifth-set deficit to defeat Camden 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 15-25, 16-14 in an Albemarle Athletic Conference matchup at Camden County High School.
With the win, Perquimans (13-0, 7-0 AAC) clinched the outright conference championship.
With the fifth and deciding set tied 5-5, Camden got key points from Mackenzie Boose (kill) and Tessa Forehand (serve ace), along with errors committed by Perquimans to take a slim 10-7 lead.
Perquimans rallied to tie the set at 11-11.
A hit error by Camden along with a serve point by Macie Cooper gave Perquimans a 13-11 lead.
Two consecutive errors by the Pirates gave the Bruins two points to tie the match at 13-13.
Back-to-back errors by both teams moved the score to 14-14.
At that point of the match, any team that scored two consecutive points wins the set and the match.
The Pirates got those points as Perquimans outside hitter Tori Williamson recorded a kill for a one-point lead.
On match point, a Camden return landed out of bounds to give Perquimans the point to secure the set and the match.
Camden (9-3, 5-2 AAC) entered the contest in second place in the league and provided a spirited effort despite not having multiple important athletes play in the match.
Adisyn Russell led the Bruins with 14 kills, a serve ace and 12 digs. Boose posted five kills and four total blocks, Sydney Tatum had four digs and 23 assists.
Forehand had nine kills, an ace, eight total blocks and four digs, Peyton Carver had nine kills, nine digs and 17 assists.
Camden’s Carlyn Tanis had eight kills, two serve aces, a block, an assist and seven digs, Savannah Keeton had six kills and a dig, while Sam Smith posted 16 digs and an assist.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern 59, Perquimans 52: The Eagles (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in the season opener for both teams Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Perquimans was led in the non-league game by Amarion Hunter who scored 21 points, while Kameron Hall added 14 points.
Northeastern’s Deandre Proctor scored 19 points, while teammate Kaveon Freshwater followed with 14 points.
John A. Holmes 51, Pasquotank 26: The Aces (1-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-1) in the first game of the season for both teams Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
The game was a non-conference matchup.