KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Perquimans County High School varsity football team defeated First Flight 44-26.
The Pirates (2-0) secured the non-conference win against the Nighthawks (1-1) Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
On offense, Perquimans totaled 404 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns along with 317 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Quarterback Amarion Hunter went 13-of-17 passing for 291 yards and added 11 rushes for 105 yards.
Hunter, a junior had two passing and one rushing score.
Colby Brown, a wide receiver and quarterback, went 2-of-2 passing for 26 yards. Brown add three rushes for 48 yards, six receptions for 140 yards.
He had one rushing and one receiving touchdown.
EJ Gatling, a wide receiver, had nine rushes for 115 yards, five receptions for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Wide receiver Jackson Russell and one reception for 27 yards for a touchdown.
Kameron Hall, a wide receiver, had two receptions for 59 yards.
Running back Antwan Harris, a senior, had 13 carries for 136 yards, with one reception for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown in the win.
North Edgecombe at John A. Holmes: Due to the potential of inclement weather, the Aces homecoming contest against the Warriors scheduled for Thursday was moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Edenton. Tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday at Holmes High School.