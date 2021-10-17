HERTFORD — Perquimans County [4-2, 2-2 Four Rivers Conference] rolled up over 450 yards of line of scrimmage offense to overwhelm conference foe Bertie County [1-5, 1-3 FRC], by a final score of 46-6 on homecoming night at Charles H. Ward Field.
There were contributions all up and down the lineup, but the Pirate at the top of the stat sheet was running back Saquaon Kearse. The senior scored four touchdowns while gaining 194 yards on 22 attempts, an average of almost nine yards every time he touched the ball. When the Falcon defense bunched up on Kearse, the Pirates pitched the ball to Shavoris Lewis. The sophomore back was electric, running outside for 114 yards on just five carries, which included a 42 yard touchdown.
Perquimans started quickly. Taking the opening kickoff, Bertie committed three penalties on their first four plays. The Pirates took possession after a punt on the Falcon 44 yard line. On their first play, quarterback Colby Brown rolled to his left. It appeared that he would run the ball, but instead he pulled up and threw a perfect pass to Kirk Brown who was running in the middle seam between two defenders. The junior caught the ball in stride, and went the distance for the first score of the game. Kearse ran in the conversion, and the Pirates led 8-0.
Forcing another punt, Perquimans would score again. Starting at the Bertie 47 yard line, Kearse gained five yards. On the second down play, quarterback Brown ran an option keeper, cutting inside, then out to the sideline, and sprinting all the way down to the one yard line. Normally a starting slot receiver, Brown has taken over as the signal caller due to the shoulder injury to Amarion Hunter. The ability of Brown to step up, his athletic versatility, has been crucial to the Pirate success.
Kearse finished the drive with the short plunge, his first touchdown run. The conversion failed, but Perquimans led 14-0 at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter.
The teams traded possessions, but Bertie got back into the game early in the second quarter. The Falcons recovered a Pirate fumble on their opponent's 29 yard line. Bertie quarterback Jamir Pugh passed to Tony Jackson for seven yards. A screen pass to Daniel Hoggard was stopped for a three yard loss on a sure open field tackle by Pirate cornerback Omaree Hunter. However, on the very next play, Pugh found receiver D.J. Spruill on a deep slant for a 25 yard touchdown. The conversion failed, but Bertie had narrowed the Perquimans lead to 14-6.
The Pirates responded with a big play. Kameron Hall got them started with an aggressive kick return out to the 44 yard line. Three rushing plays gained one first down, and then Lewis took a pitch on first down. Breaking a tackle in the backfield, number 24 turned the corner and streaked down the left sideline beating the defenders to the left corner of the end zone. The 42 yard run put the Pirate lead back up to two scores.
Just moments later, the home team would score again on a pick six interception by Jarmon Overton. The sophomore stepped in front of a Bertie third down pass from the 20 yard line, and took it in for a touchdown that made the score 26-6.
"It was a total team effort," said Perquimans head coach Randy Awrey, who was effusive in his praise over the performance of his young defensive unit. "We have one sophomore and three freshmen on our defensive line. We played outstanding team defense with a lot of emotion, getting multiple tacklers to the ball, but also making plays in the open field. Our secondary was aggressive, coming up fast to stop plays on the outside. A great win on homecoming night."
The second half saw Perquimans keep the ball on the ground as Kearse had a pair of 14 yard touchdown runs in the third quarter, and then a 60 yarder in the fourth to complete the scoring. The senior was tireless, running hard inside, and then shifting to another gear when he got into the open field. The defense continued to dominate, pitching a shutout in the second half, helped by their second interception of the night, this one by senior Mason Byrum. On the night, the Pirate defenders would hold the Falcons to just 77 yards passing, and just 71 net rushing yards.
Perquimans will next face conference foe Gates County.