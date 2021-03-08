BETHEL — North Pitt senior quarterback Alex Espinosa-Johnson had the Panthers driving down the field in the final five minutes of the first half on Friday night.
Trailing 8-6 to visiting Perquimans and trying to pull ahead before halftime, a fumbled hand-off ended the drive and took away the momentum.
North Pitt ultimately lost 30-24 to Perquimans to fall to 0-2 on the season.
“It was a great Friday night for the Pirates,” Pirates’ Coach Randy Awrey said. “We are extremely proud of how hard our guys played right to the end.”
David vs. Goliath is an apt metaphor for Friday’s game.
“North Pitt was a much bigger team than us,” Awrey said. “Our players worked very hard these last few weeks to be prepared for Friday night in the cold weather, in the rain and on a muddy field. I feel this prepared us and you could see that our players we’re good shape and we were able to finish the game in the fourth quarter.”
Success is a combination of working toward a goal and building on hard work.
“The good news is we still have a lot of improvement we can make this season,” Awrey said.
Pirates’ offense and defense were firing on all cylinders.
“I really feel it was a team victory because both the offense and defense did well and our special teams did a great job,” Awrey said. “North Pitt tried to onside kicking everyone off their kick offs and we recovered all of them. We only had seven lineman who could play last week at the game so they all had to play double duty both offense and defense at some point during the game.
North Pitt head coach Greg Watford lamented mistakes such as that fumble and multiple penalties as leading to the one-score loss. This comes after last week featured a pick-six and two fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown.
“Got to execute better. I think that’s the big thing. We got to take care of the football, got to execute better,” Watford said. “Once we take care of that, I think we’re going to be okay.”
Espinosa-Johnson ran for two scores and threw for another to sophomore Milbert Moore, while junior Raheem Jones ran for another touchdown. Perquimans junior quarterback A’Marion Hunter and junior running back Colby Brown each ran for two touchdowns for the Pirates, and they went 3-for-4 on two-point conversions.
Watford was pleased with the Panthers’ defense despite going up against what he called a “special” athlete in Hunter, but big plays hurt them for the second straight week. In their 29-12 loss to Ayden-Grifton last week, North Pitt gave up touchdown passes of 85 and 51 yards.
“I feel like (Hunter) gave us some big plays but for the most part we contained them,” Watford said. “Like last week against Ayden-Grifton, if you take away the two long passing plays, they probably had pretty close to negative yardage last week. This week, if you take away those scramble plays, we got them.”
After dropping both non-conference games, North Pitt opens up Eastern Plains 2A conference play at SouthWest Edgecombe next Friday. Watford said the young team is still growing after such a short preseason period. Despite the 0-2 record, he saw the game as a positive for the Panthers moving forward.
“We’re getting better. I like where we are going into the conference, we needed this. We needed a tough game, we needed to finish well. We needed to play some athletes in open space because that’s what we’re going to see against SouthWest, Nash Central and Beddingfield, so we needed to be ready for that,” Watford said.
Next stop for the Pirates will be at Kill Devil Hills on Friday where they play First Flight (1-0) who defeated Camden 20-14 on Feb. 26 in a non-conference game at Camden.
“We will be working hard this week to take on a very good First Flight football team on Friday,” Awrey said.
Offensive stats for Perquimans vs North Pitt:
- Amarion Hunter: 6-11 passing for 71 yards. 14 rushes for 161. 1 rushing TD.
- EJ Gatling: 5 rushes for 94 yards.
- Colby Brown: 5 rushes for 87 yards. 2 receptions for 20 yards. 1 rushing TD.
- Antwan Harris: 9 rushes for 76 yards. 2 receptions for 5 yards. 2 rushing TD’s.
- Jackson Russell: 2 receptions for 46 yards.
Team: 33 rushes for 418 yards.