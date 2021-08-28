HERTFORD — Good teams make the most of every mistake their opponents make.
Perquimans did just that Friday night, making the most of every Camden miscue and rolling to a 55-24 victory at Charles H. Ward Field.
Both teams struggled to effectively move the football early, and it was the Bruins who broke the scoring draught with just 52 ticks left on the first quarter clock.
J’Ron Pendleton capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10 yard sprint to paydirt. Pendleton then connected with Andre Barnett for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
The Pirates, however, wasted no time in answering.
Colby Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards to give Perquimans possession at the Camden 20-yard line. From there, it took just one play — a run by Amarion Hunter in which he went right and reversed field to score the touchdown. Hunter then connected with Brown for the conversion pass and tied the score at 8-all.
Camden went ahead again on its next possession, driving 40 yards on 11 plays capped by a two-yard Devin Bell run. The two-point conversion was successful and the Bruins led 16-8.
The next Perquimans drives started poorly. After a four-yard gain, a fumble which the Pirates recovered saw them staring at third-and-eight late in the half.
Hunter then connected with Brown who caught the ball and juked a defender at the 40 and went the rest of the way to paydirt. The conversion failed, but the Camden lead was trimmed to 16-14.
Then disaster struck for the visitors. After a timeout to set up what appeared to be a long pass attempt, but the Pirates forced Pendleton from the pocket and as he tried to elude a tackler the football came loose. Jahsiah Felton scooped up the loose pigskin and rumbled 38 yards for the score with just 22 seconds left in the first half. Hunter found Brown for the conversion and Perquimans suddenly led 22-16 at the intermission.
The third quarter started with Perquimans being forced to punt, but the combination of an excellent punt and Trent Byrum downing the ball at the Camden 2-yard line led to a safety by Shaun Garcia gave Perquimans a 24-16 lead.
The Pirates then scored again on the ensuing possession when Hunter capped an eight-play drive with a one yard plunge. Hunter then connected with Kirk Brown Jr. on the conversion to make it 32-16.
Camden fumbled again on its next possession and Brown Jr. first booted the ball 10 yards up the field trying to get to it, and then scooped it up and returned it to the Camden 19-yard line.
Two plays later Hunter connected with Colby Brown on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Saquaon Kearse added the conversion and Perquimans led 40-16.
On a short kickoff, Camden again couldn’t control the football and Perquimans' Isaiah Davis recovered the ball.
The Pirates took just five plays before striking paydirt again — this time on a 23-yard pass from Hunter to Colby Brown. Kirk Brown Jr. added the conversion and the Pirates led 48-16.
Perquimans added a fourth quarter touchdown — a 64-yard run by Kirk Brown Jr. — and an extra point by Dakota Mayo as they led 55-16.
Camden added one late touchdown to establish the final score.
Hunter was excellent for the night, completing eight of 14 passes for 163 yards and three scores while also rushing five times for 39 yards.
Kearse had 11 carries for 87 yards while Kirk Brown Jr. added 75 yards on four carries.
Colby Brown led the receiving corps with five catches for 137 yards and three scores.
The win boosted the Pirates to 2-0 on the young season. They will be back in action Friday when they make the short trek to Elizabeth City for another non-league matchup against Pasquotank County.