HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School varsity baseball team defeated Wilson’s James B. Hunt High School 10-2 on Friday in a non-conference game at Perquimans County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Jett Winslow paced the Pirates (2-0), a Class 1A program, by going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Landon Gregory had a double with three RBIs, Jacob Meads had a hit with two RBIs.
Jackson Russell had a hit with an RBI, Macon Winslow had two hits with a home run and an RBI, while Tanner Thach went 2-for-2 with three runs scored in the win.
Thach pitched four innings, gave up two hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out seven batters for the win.
Gregory pitched two innings, gave up three hits, no earned runs, a walk and struck out two batters, while Dylan Cox pitched an inning, gave up no hits, no earned runs, no walks and struck out two batters.
Hunt (0-3), a Class 3A program, scored two runs in the fourth inning.
Currituck 10, Manteo 1: The Knights (2-0) defeated Manteo (0-2) in a non-conference game Friday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Will Waughtel hit a triple and had an RBI, while Wyn Wheeler and Caleb Bliven each recorded a hit.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 11, John A. Holmes 7: Perquimans (9-3, 6-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (3-6, 2-6 AAC) in a conference regular-season finale game for both teams Friday at Perquimans County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans was led by Lexi Williams who had two hits, a home run and five RBIs, Carly Elliott had two hits with two RBIs, Faith Christian went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Sydney Russell and Morgan Baccus each posted a hit.
Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3 with a double, while Bristyl Ridddick was credited with an RBI in the win.
Edenton’s Hannah Pippins went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Marley Harrell hit a double and posted two RBIs, Ashlee Richardson had a hit with an RBI.
Madison Griffin went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Molly Cobb had two hits for Holmes.
WRESTLING
John A. Holmes participated in a tri-meet with D.H. Conley and Greene Central Friday at D.H. Conley High School in Greenville.
According to TrackWrestling.com, Holmes defeated Greene Central 42-18, but lost to Class 3A program D.H. Conley 84-0.
Against Greene Central, a Class 2A program, the Aces secured wins from Chase Ward (126 pound) by forfeit, Blake Thompson (138 pounds), by fall against Edgar Rodriguez, Ethan Dale (145 pounds) by forfeit, Amareion Bunch (160 pounds) by forfeit, Jonathan Salinas (182 pounds) by forfeit, Leon Patrick (195 pounds) by fall against Matther Streeter and Deondre Bunch (285 pounds) by fall against Noah Aycock.
CORRECTION
In the weekend edition of the high school roundup, a photo of the Currituck softball team had text incorrectly stating the game was played at First Flight High School.
The game was played at Currituck County High School.