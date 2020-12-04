HERTFORD — It was an evening when the predictable met the unpredictable.
Wednesday night Albemarle Athletic Conference rivals Edenton John A. Holmes and Perquimans met here in a non-conference volleyball match.
And in an athletic year that’s been more fickle than a coastal hurricane, Perquimans opted to use the moment and hold their Senior Night now in early December rather than risk potential cancellation at their regular-scheduled home finale in January.
Fourth-year players Natalie Corprew, Maci Denson, Lilly Morgan, and Carly Elliott were saluted before the match, along with their parents.
As for what might have been the predictable: the Lady Pirates ran their unbeaten streak on the season to 5-0 leaving the young Lady Aces winless (0-5). Perquimans clinched it in straight sets for their fifth consecutive win: 25-10, 25-7, and 25-9.
“Our seniors control the tempo of the game,” said Pirates coach Kristie Thach. “They’re instrumental to our success, they’re our leaders.”
The Pirates’ strength was their serving, along with their setting and hitting on the front line. Several digs that appeared to be easy points for the Aces turned into spectacular returns.
“I could tell in warm-ups we were feeling it tonight.” added Thach. “I don’t know if it was Senior Night or what, but if that’s the case maybe we need to decorate (the gym) every night.”
The two squads traded points only in the early going of the first set. It was 4-3, Edenton, when Corprew tied it with a tip.
Elliott followed with a vicious kill and Perquimans never looked back from there.
After reeling off eight in a row for a 12-4 margin, the Pirates got a beautiful push shot over the Aces defense by Kaleigh Nixon and that was followed by back-to-back kills by Symiaya Leary and Tori Williamson for a 10-point lead.
A long hit on serve broke the string by the home team before they closed it out with 10 of the next 12 points for the 25-10 final.
Denson opened the second set with 10 straight service points before Edenton finally broke through. But Nixon then started an eight-point run with a thunderous kill. Morgan closed out the set with six service points and the Aces were on the brink of elimination after the Pirates took the set 25-7.
Set three started in much the same fashion, though the Aces set up blocks better to counter the Perquimans front line. The Pirate serving was off, but not their aggressiveness. Set and match point was a deep hit over the baseline by Edenton, allowing for the 25-9 final and making for a quintet of wins for Perquimans on the young season.
Sophomore Williamson finished with nine kills, while seniors Elliott, Corprew, and Denson combined for five kills for Perquimans. Morgan finished with five aces. Elliott and Corprew had seven digs apiece. Alex Cisneros led Edenton with three aces and one kill.
Edenton’s serve receive and service were both off somewhat.
Thach noted the contributions to the win came from up and down her lineup, despite the hot start, Thach remains cautious about her squad.
“I don’t think we’ll run through the conference,” she noted after her team made it to the 1A East finals a season ago and they beat 2020 finalist Pamlico County 3-1 to open the season this year. “To me it could be anybody’s game, we just have to play and stay healthy. It helps to have senior leadership and being aggressive. We’ll have to work for it because nobody’s going to give it to us.”