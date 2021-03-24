HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School softball team began its season with a 22-0 win in five innings against Pasquotank County on Monday at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans’ Kaitlyn Votava had two hits with a home run and four RBIs, while Kenly Stallings, Faith Christian, Kaileigh Nixon, Lexi Williams and Bristyl Ridddick each recorded two RBIs in the game.
Williams went 4-for-5 with a triple, Nixon went 3-for-5 with a triple and Riddick had two doubles.
Christian and Breanne Shepherd both pitched in the contest and combined only gave up one hit, three walks and registered 11 strikeouts in the non-conference win for the Pirates (1-0).
Pasquotank (0-1) was scheduled to host John A. Holmes on Tuesday.
Currituck 6, Manteo 0: The Knights (1-1) secured the non-conference win against Manteo (1-1) Monday at Currituck.
Manteo’s Sydnee Ballance was credited with the team’s only hit in the game.
Currituck was scheduled to play at Camden Tuesday.
Pungo Christian Academy 1, Albemarle School 0: The Raiders (2-2-1, 2-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated the Colts (0-1, 0-1 TIC) in a league game Monday at Albemarle School.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
John A. Holmes 5, Northeastern 0: The Aces (3-0) defeated the Eagles (0-2) in a non-conference match Monday at Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton.
Holmes was paced in the match by Bailey Rinehart and her three goals, Amaris Oliver and Hannah Hoffman each scored, while Carson Ray registered two assists.
Holmes goalkeeper Amanda Turner made five saves for the shutout win.
Currituck 2, Manteo 1: The Knights (3-0) defeated Manteo (0-3) in a non-conference match Monday at Manteo High School.
Manteo’s Cici Lowe scored a goal, while goalkeeper Montanta Miller made 22 saves on 24 shots on goal.
GOLF
First Flight hosted Currituck for a meet at Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores on Monday.
First Flight won the team competition with a 343, while Currituck shot 391.
The teams played 18 holes, par 72 on a course that measured 6,183 yards.
Currituck’s Jack Eckerd had the lowest score on the team with an 82.
Teammates Tyler Sunderlin (90), Marcus Snow (107) and Makalob Fuller (112) rounded out the Currituck group of four.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 2A — Croatan 3, First Flight 1, OT: The Nighthawks (10-1-2) lost to the Cougars (16-0) in overtime in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A State playoffs Monday at First Flight High School.
First Flight, the No. 3 seed in the East Regional, earned a goal from Tanner Bouker, while goalkeeper Benicio Garcia Agresto made three saves on six shots on goal.
Croatan, the 10th seed in the region, scored a goal in each of the two 10 minute overtime sessions to advance to the regional final.
Class 1A — Franklin Academy 1, Manteo 1, FA wins 4-3 in PKs: Manteo (10-1-2) the No. 4 seed in the East Regional, lost to the ninth-seed Patriots (13-2) in penalty kicks in the third round of the state playoffs Monday at Manteo High School.
Franklin Academy’s Nick Fitzgerald scored a goal in regulation, while goalkeeper Marco Rodriguez made two penalty kick saves on five attempts for the Patriots.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bear Grass Charter 5, Manteo 4: The Bears (2-0) defeated Manteo (0-1) in a non-conference match Monday at Manteo High School.
FOOTBALL
Northeastern’s away conference game at First Flight was moved from April 1 to Friday, March 26. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at First Flight High School.
According to First Flight, the contest was moved in order to prevent First Flight from playing three games in eight days.
Northeastern and First Flight both had open dates on March 26, which led to the game’s movement.
John A. Holmes: Due to the Gates County varsity football team in COVID-19 protocols, the Aces’ senior day game in Edenton against the Red Barons scheduled for Saturday was canceled.