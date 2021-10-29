HERTFORD — With an outstanding total team effort, the Perquimans County High School volleyball team advanced in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs. The Lady Pirates defeated Falls Lake Academy 3-0 by the scores of 25-19, 25-14, and 25-22 on Thursday.
The Firebirds [17-8], from Creedmoor, N.C., were a worthy opponent, having won both of their previous playoff matches in straight sets.
Perquimans [23-2] really needed contributions from several different offensive sources, as Falls Lake adapted their defense quickly if the Pirates kept going to the same hitter.
"Yes, we really needed to spread the ball around, and we did that very well," said Perquimans coach Kristie Thach. "We stayed focused throughout, and maintained a good tempo. They had some good hitters, especially number 12 [Janelle Mason], and we tried to take advantage when she was out of the rotation. We also moved very well on defense, and we served consistently. It was a strong team effort."
The first game was tied 6-6 when the Pirates won four straight points fueled by consecutive spikes by Symiaya Leary and Eby Scaff. A push shot into the open middle space by Daven Brabble moved the Perquimans advantage to 12-7. After a Firebird timeout, Macie Cooper added another point with a service ace.
Falls Lake fought back to tie the game at 14-14. Maddie Chaulk took the service for the Pirates and recorded four straight points, which included an ace that hit the net and dropped over safely. The Firebirds narrowed the lead to 18-16. but Perquimans scored five straight to again take command. Brabble had two kills, and Scaff, and Victoria Williamson one each, in the run that fully displayed the Pirates multiple offensive weapons. Moments later, Williamson closed out the game with a booming kill into open court.
In the second game, the Pirates Williamson stayed hot. The junior, who goes by Tori, had two spikes, and a tip winner as Perquimans forged an 11-6 lead. Two winners by Mason got Falls Lake to within five points at 15-10. Then the Firebird junior, had a block winner to go with a Pirate error that got the Falls within four points at 16-12.
A cross court winner by Scaff after a long rally righted the Pirate ship. Brabble took the serve and held it for six straight points. The sophomore's hard, low serves produced two aces, complemented by two more kills from Williamson as Perquimans closed out the set.
The last game was the most competitive of the match. Back and forth early, the teams were tied at 8-8. Williamson held serve for five points to make the score 13-8. Falls came right back behind two aces from their captain Morgan Newton, and a five point run of their own. With the score tied at 13, Perquimans again got winners from different sources. Scaff and Brabble each had two successful spikes in a six point streak for the home team. The Pirates now led 19-13.
Playing with the gift of desperation, Falls Lake rallied. Scoring eight of the next ten points, the visitors climbed back into a tie at 21-21. Regaining their focus, the Pirates buckled down on defense. Williamson stepped up with a tip winner at the net, and back-to-back cross court kills to end the game, and the match.
The match also featured two milestones by Williamson and Scaff as both achieved 500 career kills.
Both are juniors.
Williamson paced Perquimans with 17 kills, 10 service points, four aces and seven digs. Scaff followed with nine kills, nine service points and nine digs, Brabble posted 10 kills, nine service points and two aces.
Leary posted five kills, Chaulk had 35 assists and five service points, while Macie Cooper and Kaileigh Nixon had seven service points each in the win.
The top-seed Pirates host No. 13 seed Roxboro Community School [17-7] in the fourth round Saturday at 5 p.m. at Perquimans County High School.