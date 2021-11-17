A Perquimans County High School baseball player signed to continue his baseball career at the college level.
Tanner Thach held a signing ceremony Tuesday evening inside the Perquimans County High School gymnasium commons for his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington baseball program.
Thach, who will play his senior season of high school baseball this spring, led the Perquimans County High School baseball team to the 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A baseball state championship in June.
He was named the most valuable player of the state championship series.
Thach, a left hander, pitches and plays first base for the Pirates.
Recently, Thach was named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team for the summer 2021 high school baseball season.
UNC-Wilmington is an NCAA Division I baseball program in Wilmington. The Seahawks compete in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
During the spring 2021 season, UNC-Wilmington posted a 32-22 overall record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Victory Christian boys basketball team defeated Gateway Christian 56-35 in a non-conference game Tuesday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Jake Dudley led Victory Christian with 20 points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist, Trevon Turner followed with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Ethan Meads posted 12 points, six rebounds an assist and a steal, Chris Barclift scored two points with seven assists, seven rebounds and a steal, Josh Cartwright posted two points, an assist, six rebounds and three steals, Peyton Fisher had two points and two rebounds, while Memphis Rankin had one rebound in the win.
Matthew Johnson led Gateway with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 45, Gateway Christian (Va.) 23: Victory Christian earned the non-conference win in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Tuesday.
Victory Christian was led by Taylor Moore and her 20 points, two assists and three rebounds.
Olivia Cansler followed with 10 points and a steal.
Courtney Swimme posted five points, five assists and three steals, Jessica Van Essendelft posted three points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Marlee Johnson had two points, an assist, two rebounds and two steals, Morgan Siedenburg posted two points, two rebounds and an assist, Brea Brewer had two points, a blocked shot, and three rebounds, Adison Pharr scored one point, Ronni Sweeney had two rebounds, while Lia Saunders had one rebound in the win.
Hannah Schmidt led Gateway Christian with nine points.
BOYS SOCCER
Greene Central 2, Manteo 0: No. 4 seed Manteo (14-4-1) lost to the No. 2 seed Greene Central (25-1) Tuesday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East regional men’s soccer championship match at Greene Central High School in Snow Hill.
Greene Central advances to the NCHSAA Class 2A State Championship game to play the West regional champion in Shelby High School Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park — Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, while Manteo ends its fall 2021 men’s soccer season as the regional runner-up.