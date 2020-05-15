Perquimans County High School head varsity volleyball coach Kristie Thach was recognized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday.
Thach was one of eight recipients from across the state of the Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make a Difference” award.
According to the NCHSAA, the awards are presented in partnership with the North Carolina Farm Bureau and recognize one individual in each region that serve as excellent role models to their student-athletes through their positive and dedicated approach to coaching.
Thach was the winner of the award in Region 1.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the NCHSAA for this award,” Thach said in a statement Thursday. “There were many values that were instilled in me as a high school student athlete and I strive to continue to pass those on as a coach myself.”
She was nominated for the award by former Perquimans County High School volleyball player Cayce Copley.
Copley was a varsity volleyball player at Perquimans from 2015 through 2018.
“In the four years I played for Coach Thach, I had no idea that she would single-handedly shape my life,” Copley said in a statement to the NCHSAA. “She was tough, yet sentimental; strong yet gentle; she wanted to win yet knew the perfect dose of competitiveness to mix with sportsmanship. She knows winning isn’t everything, but that winning is defined by developing women who will one day change the world.
Sportsmanship can be defined as “fair and generous behavior or treatment of others.” On top of treating anybody who walked into the gym fairly, Ms. Thach taught her team to do the same. She led by example and demanded you to treat others how you would want to be treated. Coach served as a positive role model to all her teammates. Her greatest successes were the unique ways she taught us to be better people. Before every practice, one team member had a word they wanted to focus on. Each had different meaning, yet we were bonded by this commitment to become better for each other.
Her reach goes far beyond the court; she has taught us how to radiate sportsmanship and enact those principles into our daily life. She embodies sportsmanship and the type of affirmative positivity that is infectious.”
Thach was appreciative of Copley’s nomination.
“To be nominated by a former player is humbling because as a coach you hope that your words and actions are consistent and positive,” Thach said. “I’m blessed to work in Perquimans County with some amazing administrators, teachers, and coaches. I treasure the memories of all my former teams and I’m excited for the future.”
Thach, who has more than 200 wins in her coaching career, led Perquimans to a 25-3 overall record with a 10-0 record in the Albemarle Athletic Conference during the 2019 season.
Last season, the Pirates won the conference championship and advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
Along with Thach, Bevin Stokes from Pender, Jasmine Brown from Holly Springs, Jeff Nance from Gray’s Creek, Jason Tew from Cornerstone Charter, Mike Zimmerman from Harding University High, Laura Barry from Watauga, and Michael Connelly from West Henderson were recipients of the award in 2020.
The awards are presented in honor of Homer Thompson, a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame Class of 1994.
Thompson spent 35 years as a successful head football coach, compiling an outstanding 238-129-5 career mark.
A 1951 graduate of Catawba College, Thompson coached two years at Oxford Orphanage, seven at Gray High School in Winston-Salem and then 26 years at Parkland, including 19 years at athletic director there.
He also coached men’s and women’s basketball and track during his career.
Winner of numerous Coach of the Year awards, Thompson was the North Carolina head coach in the 50th Shrine Bowl and also has coached in the East-West game.
He has served on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Coaches Association and the North Carolina High School Athletic Directors Association and was past president of the coaches’ organization.
For 20 years the Parkland athletic director helped to organize and run the state wrestling championships, helping it to build to the point it is today.
Winners are selected from nominees submitting on their behalf.