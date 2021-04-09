HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School girls soccer team defeated Camden County 1-0 Wednesday in a conference match at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field.
Perquimans (4-3, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Camden (0-6, 0-3 AAC) for the first time since establishing a girls only team in spring 2019.
Before the 2018-19 athletic season, the Pirates had a co-gender soccer team that played during the boys soccer season in the fall.
Currituck 9, Pasquotank 0: The Knights (6-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (0-6, 0-2 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 10, Gates 8: The Aces (2-1, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (3-2, 0-2 AAC) in a league game Wednesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
Holmes’ Molly Cobb and Olivia Hare each had a hit with two RBIs, Hannah Pippins registered two hits with an RBI, Marley Harrell went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Sydney Spear had a hit with an RBI, Madison Griffin had a hit with an RBI, Reagan Stallings had a double and Ashlee Richardson was credited with an RBI.
Cobb pitched a complete game by going seven innings to secure the win.