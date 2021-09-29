WILLIAMSTON — Riverside High School hosted a Four Rivers Conference cross country meet Tuesday.
According to NC.milesplit.com, athletes from Gates County, Tarboro, Riverside and Perquimans County high schools competed at the meet.
In the boys race, Perquimans County’s Jayden White won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 22.38 seconds.
Teammate Coley Drew was second, Riverside’s Weston Brown was third, while Perquimans’ Luke Williams and Ty Nixon placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Gates’ Thomas Nelson was sixth in the 11-athlete field.
In the girls competition, Riverside’s Briley Bickerstaff won the race with a time of 20:02.98.
Teammates Alyssa Roscoe, Ivanna Vazquez-Rojas, Niya Ransom and Ana Carter placed second through fifth in the nine-athlete field.
Riverside won the girls team competition with 15 points.
GIRLS TENNIS
First Flight 9, Currituck 0: First Flight swept the Lady Knights, 9-0, in Nags Head on Tuesday. Several of the matches were very competitive. Kylee Dinterman split sets at No. 2 singles before losing in a tiebreaker. Lisa Phillips got to a tiebreaker in the first set of her match at No.6. In doubles, Caroline Boughn and Isabelle Nekervis rallied from a 3-6 deficit, only to fall in another tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles. And, Phillips and Kampbell Belangia lost an 8-6 match at No. 3 doubles. “We did a lot of things right, and we played them close in some of the matches,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “They are still better than we are, but the gap is closing.” With the win, First Flight earns the NCC’s automatic berth in the 3A dual-team tournament. Currituck (3-5 NCC, 4-6 overall) travels to Manteo on Thursday.
Northeastern 8, Manteo 1: The Eagles (11-0, 8-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Manteo (2-6, 2-6 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s win in singles were by No. 1 Zoe Pureza, No. 2 Jessica Carter, No. 3 Chloe Redd, No. 4 Jada Simpson and No. 5 Emma Montero,
Manteo’s Jamie Hopkins won her No. 6 singles match.
Northeastern secured wins in doubles from No. 1 Pureza and Carter, No. 2 Redd and Simpson and No. 3 Montero and Mary Ellen Foreman.
John A. Holmes 9, Hertford County 0: The Aces defeated the Bears in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, the Aces earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear, No. 2 Ellie Spear, No. 3 Bailey Rinehart, No. 4 Liza Bond, No. 5 Olivia Hare and No. 6 Hannah Hoffman.
Holmes’ doubles pairs of Sydney Spear and Rinehart, Ellie Spear and Hare, and Bond and Hoffman earned wins.
BOYS SOCCER
Northeastern 2, Manteo 1: The Eagles (8-2, 3-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Manteo (5-2-1, 4-1-1 NCC) in a league match Monday at Northeastern High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s Kevin Santos and Julio Bravo-Guzman each scored a goal, while Gavyn Bright had an assist.
Manteo’s Trent Hayman scored a goal.
Northeastern goalkeeper Christian Wolfen made 10 saves on 11 shots on goal in the win.
Manteo goalkeeper Cody Weaver made four saves on six shots.
First Flight 9, John A. Holmes 0: The Nighthawks (4-1-1, 3-0-1 NCC) defeated the Aces (2-5, 0-3 NCC) in a conference match Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Dylan Byard scored four goals with an assist, Dominic Marino scored two goals with two assists, Colin Byard had a goal with an assist, while Curren Breiholz and Nathan Tsonev each scored a goal.
First Flight goalkeeper Benicio Garcia Agresto made two saves in the win.
Camden 8, Perquimans 2: The Bruins (4-4) defeated the Pirates (3-2) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Xavier Neal and Max Son each scored two goals, Wyatt Schratwieser scored two goals with an assist, Avery Gray and Jordan Harris each had a goal, while Cameron Mitchell, Jacori Sutton and Hunter Midgett each had an assist.
Perquimans’ Tre’Quan Griffin and William Lawrence each had a goal, while Tony Riddick and Ian Ford each posted an assist.
Camden goalkeeper Graham Burgess made seven saves on nine shots on goal for the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. Pasquotank 25-17, 25-11, 25-11: The Bruins (14-0, 8-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (3-4, 1-4 NCC) in a league match Tuesday in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank’s Natalee Meads and Emma Bailey had one block and four kills each.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Tessa Forehand had 10 kills, McKayla Knauss had seven kills, Jade Mitchell had six kills, Carlyn Tanis, Kenison Parker and Mackenzie Boose had four kills each, Peyton Carver had two kills, while Sam Smith posted a kill.
Sydney Tatum posted 17 assists, while Carver had 10 assists. Caroline Pait had five digs, Smith and Tatum posted three digs each, Kamryn Nash had two digs, while Carver, Parker and Mitchell had one dig each.
Mitchell had four total blocks, Boose had three total blocks, while Knauss, Parker and Forehand had one block each.
Pait and Tatum posted three serve aces each, Carver had two aces, while Nash, Adisyn Russell and Knauss each posted an ace in the win.
Currituck def. Hertford County: The Knights (9-5, 5-1 NCC) defeated the Bears (1-8, 1-6 NCC) in four sets of a conference match Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Manteo def. John A. Holmes 25-14, 25-11, 25-12: Manteo (4-5, 3-4 NCC) defeated the Aces (4-11, 2-4 NCC) in a conference match Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Jamie Holton had 11 kills, Taryn Booth, Makenna Sexton and Kelley Cook had five kills each.
Booth added five total blocks, Bella Alexander had 12 digs, Erika Bailey had 10 digs, while Alexander added 15 assists in the win.
Perquimans def. South Creek 25-5, 25-6, 25-6: The Pirates (14-1, 8-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Cougars (3-10, 2-5 FRC) in a conference match Tuesday at South Creek High School in Robersonville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Eby Scaff had 10 kills, Victoria “Tori” Williamson had nine kills, Daven Brabble had seven kills, Lexi Williams had two kills, while Ariel Lewis and Ellie Ward had one kill each.
Maddie Chaulk had 22 assists, Ellie Jackson had eight assists, while Ward and Brabble each had one assist.
Scaff had five digs, Williamson had three digs, while Joliegh Connor, Symiaya Leary and Ariana Salupo each posted one dig.
Brabble had two total blocks and five serve aces, Chaulk had five aces, Scaff had three aces, while Connor, Williams and Williamson each posted two aces in the victory.
Albemarle School def. Lawrence Academy 25-23, 25-15, 25-22: The Colts (10-4-1, 6-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated the Warriors (9-6, 3-4 TIC) in a conference match Tuesday at Albemarle School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Albemarle School’s Miranda Parker posted 17 kills, Sydney Abeyounis posted 14 kills, Emiley Harris had 10 kills and Ava Morris had seven kills.
Madelyn Delosreyes, Parker, Abeyounis and Addie Proctor each posted one service ace, while Abeyounis had one total block.
Parker posted six digs, Delosreyes followed with four digs, Morris, Harris and Abeyounis posted three digs each, while Madison Mansfield had one dig.
Mansfield led the team with 17 assists, Delosreyes followed with 12 assists, Proctor had nine assists, while Delosreyes had one assist in the victory.
FOOTBALL
The high school football Four Rivers Conference game between South Creek and Perquimans County that was scheduled to be played Friday, Sept. 24 has been rescheduled to be played on Monday, Oct. 25 on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
NCHSAA
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recognized several schools in the area on Tuesday for not having an individual ejected during the 2020-21 athletic year.
Region 1 comprises all of northeast North Carolina.
High schools in Region 1 that were recognized for being ejection-free were Ayden-Grifton, Bear Grass Charter, Bertie, Camden County, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Gates County, Hertford County, Mattamuskeet, North Pitt, Northeastern, Ocracoke, Pasquotank County, Riverside in Williamston, South Creek and Washington.