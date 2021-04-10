The Perquimans County High School volleyball team had a season to remember in 2020-21.
The Pirates won the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championship and took an undefeated overall record to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional championship match.
In the middle of that success for Perquimans was sophomore outside hitter Tori Williamson.
Williamson’s overall production and Perquimans’ success led to her being selected as The Daily Advance co-Player of the Year in volleyball.
Williamson, listed at 5-foot-10, was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was an all-conference selection.
She tallied 169 service points, 49 aces, 219 kills, 10 blocks and 148 digs during the season.
Perquimans (17-1 overall, 8-0 AAC) won three state playoff games to advance to the NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional final game on Jan. 19.
The Pirates were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and battled 12th seeded East Wake Academy.
East Wake Academy went on to win the regional final match against Perquimans in five sets and the state championship against Mountain Island Charter on Jan. 23.
Perquimans secured the Class 1A East Regional runner-up plaque in 2020-21.
Williamson was recognized at the state level as she was named to the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state and all-region teams.
Williams was also selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List.
“I have seen Tori grow so much since her Freshman year as an athlete and as a leader. She is the kind of player that leads by example in the way she plays, treats others, and maintains a positive attitude,” Perquimans County High School head volleyball coach Kristie Thach said about Williamson. “Tori is always eager to learn more about the game of volleyball and ways to make the team more successful. Tori humbleness, work ethic, and appreciation for others makes her a great teammate. I look forward to seeing the great things she will do in the future.”
Instead of an in-person interview during the pandemic, The Daily Advance provided Williamson a list of questions about her season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the co-area athlete of the year?
Williamson: This recognition means so much more than anyone will know. Ever since I started playing volleyball, I’ve always looked up to the Lady Pirates...and now I am one of them. All I can give to this recognition is an appreciation to God for seeing the desires of my heart, and appreciation to all the coaches who have viewed my wholehearted devotion to this game.
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Williamson: As a team, our goals before the season were to work on getting better and working harder at each practice, and building the skills that are usually brushed off but we have been able to add to our “toolbox” (Cayce Copley). I had a personal goal to build confidence in myself this season, and understanding that the mental game of volleyball is much tougher than the physical. Oh, and of course I wanted to increase my vertical jump along with working on some spot hitting.
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Williamson: There were two moments of the season that were my favorite. When we came back from 18-24 against Currituck was AWESOME, we worked outstandingly well together and never let a ball drop (so determined). My other would be defeating Neuse Charter, and while that was one of the most heavily stressful games we have played, nothing could beat the joy and bond created by breaking records together.
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with all of the covid-19 protocols?
Williamson: It was a little tough at first since there were not as many summer or even spring workouts together before the team was made. I think our team was very blessed, though. We were able to click almost immediately without too many bumps and play our best.
Daily Advance: What did it mean for you to be named the conference athlete of the year?
Williamson: To me, I think it really just means I have been part of an amazing team. Almost none of my opportunities that allowed me to even be considered for this would have been possible without my team and the work we put in. Being named this means the people I have been beside never discouraged me, and always kept me upbeat and ready to play, I can only hope I did the same for them.
Daily Advance: How do you believe the experience of this season will help you going forward?
Williamson: This season has brought so many lessons and experiences I would not trade for the world. Going forward, I will always think back to the dedication and hard work that went into the season, and the way we never gave up or let down.