Byron Powell has been associated with basketball at Currituck County High School for years.
Powell earned the opportunity to lead the varsity boys basketball program.
Currituck County High School announced Tuesday night that Powell will become the head coach of the varsity team.
Powell takes over the program from Gunnell Rupert, who served as Currituck’s head coach for three seasons.
“I’m very excited for this moment,” Powell told The Daily Advance.
Powell added that he was excited to lead the young men on the team.
“We have a good group of guys coming up and I’m ready to take on the role,” Powell said.
He previously served as an assistant basketball coach at Currituck.
Powell has deep connections to Currituck County High School and amateur sports in the county.
According to Currituck County High School, Powell is a 2005 graduate of Currituck County High School and as a student at Currituck, Powell was a member of the basketball and football teams.
Powell has been associated with Currituck County High School as a coach for five years.
He also volunteered at Currituck County Middle School for a couple of years.
Powell noted that he has been a coach in the county for around seven years and has given his time to the community with Currituck County Parks and Recreation.
The coach believes his familiarity with the program will help him transition to the head coaching position with the Knights.
Powell noted most of the players in the program he has seen play since they were in youth basketball.
“Knowing their strengths, knowing their weaknesses, knowing what we need to work on going forward, that’s going to help a lot,” Powell said.
He added that his familiarity with the players’ families will be important.
Powell noted that he expects the Knights to play a fast-paced brand of basketball next season.
“We have a couple of good bigs that can run the floor and I hope we can play above the rim as much as possible,” Powell said.
Powell noted the team will have scorers like Carmillo Burton, who will be a senior guard next season.
The coach noted the need to establish excitement around the team and earn the support from the community.
Powell said that he believes the team can make some noise in the conference next winter.
“As long as they stay level minded and are open to changes that are coming, we have a good shot to be competitive in the conference,” Powell said.
Currituck posted a 7-6 overall record with a 4-4 record in the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference during the winter 2021 season.
Beginning in August, Currituck will be a Class 3A team in a conference that includes Class 3A program First Flight and Class 2A programs Camden County, Hertford County, John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools.