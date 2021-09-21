BEAR GRASS — The Perquimans County High School varsity boys soccer team defeated Bear Grass Charter 8-4 Monday at Bear Grass Charter High School.
Tony Riddick led Peruqimans (2-1) in the non-conference match with five goals and an assist, Tre’Quan Griffin and Colin Tibbs each scored a goal with an assist, while Anthony Colucci scored a goal in the victory.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted it was good for the team to return to play after a pause to its season.
During the match, Castle noted the team started very slow, the defense played well at times, while on offense, the Pirates played well in spurts.
The Perquimans coach noted the last 20 minutes of the match, players were moved to different positions that they weren’t used to.
Bear Grass (2-2) then scored three goals and the fourth goal on a penalty kick.
The Pirates are scheduled to play two more matches this week before beginning Four Rivers Conference play next week.
First Flight 9, Camden 0: The Nighthawks (3-0-1, 3-0-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bruins (3-3, 0-3 NCC) in a league match Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manteo 9, Hertford County 0: Manteo (2-5, 2-5 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Hertford County (0-6, 0-5 NCC) in a league match Monday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo earned singles wins from No. 1 Maili McManus 8-0 against Laynee Blandford, No. 2 Sarah Phillips 8-2 against Catie Wise, No. 3 Grace Garman 8-0 against Olivia Vann, No. 4 Nya Pledger 8-1 against Faith Morphis, No. 5 Amelia Maner 8-1 against Alyssa Liverman and No. 6 Elizabeth Hopkins 8-4 against Taylor Lassiter.
Manteo earned wins in doubles from No. 1 McManus and Garman 8-4 against Blandford and Vann, No. 2 Phillips and Pledger 8-3 against Wise and Alyssa Liverman and No. 3 Maner and Hopkins 8-0 against Avah Liverman and Amiyah Eure.