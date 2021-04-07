EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls soccer team defeated Perquimans County 4-1 Monday at Purser Soccer Complex.
The Aces (7-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) were led in the league match by Bailey Rinehart who scored three goals, Carson Ray added a goal with an assist.
Holmes goalkeeper Amanda Turner made six saves on seven shots on goal to secure the win.
Perquimans (3-3, 0-1 AAC) is scheduled to host Camden today.
SOFTBALL
Camden 6, Bear Grass Charter 1: The Bruins (3-0) defeated the Bears (5-2) in the non-conference game Monday at Bear Grass Charter.
FOOTBALL
First Flight 26, Manteo 0: The Nighthawks (2-3) defeated Manteo (2-4) in the Marlin Bowl Monday at Manteo High School.
The annual rivalry game between the Dare County high schools was a non-conference game.