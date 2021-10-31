HERTFORD — The Roxboro Community School volleyball team defeated Perquimans County 15-25, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25, 15-11 Saturday evening in the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs at Perquimans County High School.
With the come from behind win, Roxboro Community (18-7), the No. 13 seed in the East region, advanced to the NCHSAA Class 1A East regional championship game to play at No. 2 seed Neuse Charter.
For No. 1 seed Perquimans (23-3), it is another heart-breaking end to a season in the late stages of the state playoffs.
Perquimans began the match on a roll.
With Maddie Chaulk, a junior setter, at the service line, she delivered multiple serves that Roxboro Community struggled to handle. Chaulk’s serves paced Perquimans to a 3-0 lead to begin the set.
One of the highlight plays of the set was by Perquimans junior outside hitter Victoria “Tori” Williamson.
With Perquimans leading 7-3, a Roxboro return was dug by a diving Williamson at the right angle. The ball then went over the net and down on the Roxboro’s side of the court for a point.
Perquimans took a 9-3 lead, which led to a Bulldogs timeout.
Perquimans extended its lead to 16-6 in the set.
Roxboro’s Jenna Hogan got the Bulldogs back in ton the set with multiple service points.
Roxboro trimmed the deficit to 21-14.
Along with Williamson, Daven Brabble and Symiaya Leary, a senior, recorded points late in the set.
The remainder of the match resembled more of a fourth round match in the state playoffs as the action was competitive.
Tied at 14-14, Perquimans inched ahead with a hit error by Roxboro combined with consecutive kills by Williamson to take a 17-14 lead.
Kaileigh Nixon, a senior defensive specialist and right side hitter for the Pirates, had a key dig at 16-14 to extend a rally.
Points by Brabble, Eby Scaff, and Williamson helped Perquimans close out the set.
Roxboro, the No. 11 seed, broke through in the third set.
At 5-5, the Bulldogs took the lead for good in the set. Maci Clark and Abby Lewis played an important role in the Bulldogs increasing their lead to nine points in the set at 22-13.
Perquimans responded in the fourth set.
Points by Williamson, Chaulk along with errors by Roxboro helped Perquimans take a 9-5 lead in the fourth.
The Pirates led 17-11 in the fourth set, but the Bulldogs battled back.
The set would eventually be tied 24-24.
The team that scored consecutive points would win the set.
Tied at 25-25, Roxboro scored the next two points to win the set and send the match to the deciding fifth set.
In the fifth set, the Bulldogs raced out to a 7-1 lead, but Perquimans would cut the deficit to 11-10. Errors by Perquimans helped Roxboro extend its lead to 14-11. On match point, the Bulldogs clinched the match on a point off a blocked Perquimans shot that fell on Perquimans side of the court for the game-winning point.
Saturday's match was the final high school volleyball game for seniors Nixon, outside hitter Ariel Lewis and defensive specialist Macie Cooper.
Perquimans' fall 2021 season was highlighted by an undefeated Four Rivers Conference championship.