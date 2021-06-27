HOPE MILLS — Perquimans County's Jackson Russell hit the game winning RBI single to lead the Perquimans County High School baseball team to a 5-4 victory against East Surry in 10 innings in Game 1 of the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship series Sunday afternoon at South View High School.
With the win, Perquimans leads best of three game series 1-0.
Game 1 entered the 10th inning tied 4-4.
Perquimans, the designated home team in Game 1, began the bottom of the 10th inning with a double by Tanner Thach.
Mason Byrum entered the game as a courtesy runner for Thach.
Landon Gregory then walked.
Perquimans had runners at second and third base with one out.
That set the table for Russell's walk off hit.
Game 2 is set to begin within 60 minutes of the end of Game 1.