Perquimans County's Jackson Russell (left) celebrates after hitting the game winning RBI in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 1 of the NCHSAA Class 1A Baseball State Championship series, Sunday at South View High School in Hope Mills. 

 By Malcolm Shields Sports Editor

HOPE MILLS — Perquimans County's Jackson Russell hit the game winning RBI single to lead the Perquimans County High School baseball team to a 5-4 victory against East Surry in 10 innings in Game 1 of the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship series Sunday afternoon at South View High School. 

With the win, Perquimans leads best of three game series 1-0.

Game 1 entered the 10th inning tied 4-4.

Perquimans, the designated home team in Game 1, began the bottom of the 10th inning with a double by Tanner Thach.

Mason Byrum entered the game as a courtesy runner for Thach.


Landon Gregory then walked.

Perquimans had runners at second and third base with one out.

That set the table for Russell's walk off hit.

Game 2 is set to begin within 60 minutes of the end of Game 1.