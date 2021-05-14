MOCKSVILLE — An ideal start to a state championship series quickly evaporated for the Camden County High School varsity softball team on Friday night.
An early Camden lead vanished as South Stanly hit two home runs en route to an 11-5 victory against Camden in the first game of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship series.
The best-of-three championship series is hosted by Davie County High School.
Camden (13-1) was the designated home team in Game 1.
Camden junior shortstop led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple.
Carlyn Tanis, a freshman left fielder, brought home Nash on a sacrifice fly out to give Camden a 1-0 lead.
South Stanly (16-2) responded in the top of the second inning.
Kassie Swink led off the frame for the Bulls with a single.
She would be retired after Alexis Harward hit a ground ball to Nash at shortstop, who was able to get the force out at second base with freshman Ruby Arnette covering the base.
With a runner on first and one out, South Stanly’s Emma Crump hit a ball to right field. On the play, Harward scored from first as Crump ended up at third base and tied the game 1-1.
The Bruins stuck again in the bottom of the third inning.
Camden senior catcher Skylar Hyatt led off the inning with a single. The Bruins brought in a courtesy runner, senior Taniya Swinson, for Hyatt.
An Arnette ground led to a force out at second base, but she reached base on a fielder’s choice.
Arnette stole second base and advance to third base on a South Stanly error.
With two out, Tanis hit a triple to right field, which scored Arnette to up the Camden lead to 2-1.
Tanis scored moments later on a wild pitch by South Stanly starting pitcher Sadie Lee to increase the Camden lead to 3-1.
The Bulls responded in the top of the fourth inning. With runners on first and second with no out, South Stanly’s Mattie Poulos hit a two-run double to left field to tie the game at 3-3.
With runners on first and third base and two out, South Stanly’s Mary Hinson hit a ground ball that just got past the diving attempt of Nash at shortstop to score a run and give the Bulls a 4-3 lead.
The Bulls added on in the top of the fifth inning on a Lee solo home run to right field to take a 5-3 lead.
South Stanly began the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run by Poulos to left field to take a 6-3 lead.
Cassidy Smith followed with a double off the centerfield wall.
After the Smith hit, it was the end of the game for Camden starting pitcher Morgen Brewton.
Brewton, a sophomore, pitched five innings and registered four strikeouts.
Camden senior, Lexi Jones, pitched the final two innings of the game for the Bruins.
South Stanly added a run on a Campbell RBI single and on a Holly Barrier two-run single to increase its lead to 9-3.
Nash began the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to right field. Camden senior at first base Carleigh Simmons hit a fly ball in the infield that fell in play. South Stanly elected to throw out Nash at second, while Simmons reached on a fielder’s choice.
With two out, Camden sophomore at third base Peyton Carver hit a single to right field. Simmons was able to beat the throw to third base. The throw allowed Carver to advance to second base.
Camden sophomore Morgan Gallop delivered a two-run single to trim the South Stanly lead to 9-5.
South Stanly scored in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch and on a two-out double by Campbell.
Lee pitched seven innings and posted three strikeouts in the win.
Game 2 of the best-of-3 series will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Davie County High School.
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Before the start of the game, the NCHSAA awarded two players with the Sportsmanship Award.
Camden senior pitcher Lexi Jones and South Stanly’s Ali Glover were the recipients.
Jones is a four-year member of Camden’s varsity team.