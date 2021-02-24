During the past two seasons, the Northeastern High School varsity football team has been within reach of hoisting a state championship plaque.
The past two seasons, in the way of NHS obtaining the 2A state championship, has been powerhouse program in the western part of the state in Reidsville High School.
The Eagles have established themselves as one of the best football programs in the state, but still lack that first state championship in the modern era (1972-present) of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football state tournament.
NHS will attempt to change that status this spring.
The Eagles return a number of players who were part of the 2019 NCHSAA 2A state runner-up and the 2019 NCHSAA 2A East Regional championship team.
The Northeastern offensive line is expected to be led this spring by Shawn Brothers (senior, left tackle), Davante Rosa (senior, left guard), Jamison Fletcher (junior, center), AJ Riddick (junior, right guard) and Cameron Hall (sophomore, right tackle).
In the backfield will be running backs Juan Riddick (senior) and Que Webb (senior) along with quarterback Deandre Proctor (senior).
Proctor led the team in passing in 2019 with nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns and five interceptions, while Riddick led the team with over 1,334 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Northeastern’s starting wide receivers are James Williams (senior), Jerron Hinton (senior), Zaki Evans (senior) and Jordan Jones (junior).
Hinton led NHS in 2019 with over 660 yards and eight touchdown catches.
The Eagles defensive line will be anchored by Kaveon Freshwater (junior), Jaron Walker (senior), Quasi Thomas (senior), Rayshawn Lister (junior), Deon Walker (senior) and Fletcher.
Freshwater is the top returning tackler on the team as he tallied 110 total tackles in 2019.
Brothers and Darrion Wiggins (senior) are expected to be part of the starting linebacker corps.
The defensive backfield will be manned by Hinton, Kentrell Williams (senior), Cametrius Mayfield (senior) and Quaymon Williams (senior).
Simeon Hurdle (senior) will handle the place kick and punt duties, while Jaden Thornton (junior) will be the long snapper on the team.
The Eagles are set to begin their season Friday at home against Class 3A program Havelock in a non-conference clash.
Both teams played in 2019 in Elizabeth City as the Rams defeated the Eagles 29-3.
Northeastern head football coach Antonio Moore noted in an interview last fall that the team was looking forward to beginning the season against Havelock.
Northeastern will travel to Edenton to play rival John A. Holmes in a non-conference game on March 5.
The Eagles, which have won at least a share of the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship every season since 2014, will play Hertford County (March 12), Currituck County (March 19) and First Flight (April 2) in conference games this spring.
Bertie County and Pasquotank County, members of the NCC, will not field teams this spring.
The NCHSAA delayed the start of the football season from mid-August 2020 to Friday because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The season was shortened from 11 regular season games to up to seven contests.
Due to current restrictions related to the pandemic, spectators are limited at high school sporting events in the state.
Northeastern will stream all home football games this spring on the Northeastern High School Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/ecppsnhs during the regular season.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCHSAA shortened the field for its state playoffs.
Conferences with one to six active teams receive one automatic berth into the playoffs.
Conferences with seven to eight active teams receive two automatic berths into the playoffs, while leagues with nine or more active teams receive three automatic berths into the playoffs.
At-large or “wild-card” berths into the playoffs are decided by the best conference winning percentage.
The brackets for each subdivision (i.e. AA or A) will have 16 teams this season instead of 32 teams in previous seasons.
The brackets are then split by East and West regions.
The first round of the playoffs are set for April 16, the second round April 23 and the regional championship round on April 30.
State championship games will be held May 8.
Since 2010, Northeastern has played in three state championship games.