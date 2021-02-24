It was a banner 2019 season for the Currituck County High School varsity football team.
The Knights won a share of the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference with Hertford County and Northeastern and won a home playoff game in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2AA state playoffs.
The Knights will have plenty of turnover from 2019 as the spring 2021 team returns one starter on offense and none on defense from the 2019 campaign.
The Currituck offense is expected to be centered around senior running back Traveon Powell.
Powell has two 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons as a varsity player.
According to Currituck head coach Paul Bossi, Powell is receiving interest from several college football programs.
Powell will also play on defense as a cornerback this spring.
Makegan Piorkowski (junior, quarterback), Ernest Harris (junior, wide receiver), Eric Newman (junior, wide receiver and cornerback), Jazion Ferebee (junior, running back and linebacker), Kemetrius Mercer (senior, running back and defensive back), Cole Price (senior, wide receiver and cornerback), Damon Duke (freshman, wide receiver and cornerback), James Hair (junior, linebacker) and Noah Simpson (junior, linebacker) are expected to be starters this season.
Also expected to earn playing time this spring are Aiden Herring (junior, offensive lineman and linebacker), Robert Rodgers (junior, offensive lineman and defensive lineman), Toby Austin (junior, offensive lineman and defensive lineman), Hunter Neubeck (senior, offensive lineman and defensive lineman), Jeffrey Klugh (sophomore, offensive lineman and defensive lineman), Ben Thibideau (sophomore, offensive lineman and defensive lineman), Roman Baratta (senior, offensive lineman), Luke Baratta (freshman, running back and linebacker), Ethan Binckley (freshman, running back and linebacker), Ryan Fisher (sophomore, quarterback and safety), Nick Simpson (sophomore, defensive end), James Sarsfield (senior, defensive end) and Jacob Kolar (senior, wide receiver and safety).
Bossi gave praise to his team and said it is a hard working group of coachable kids with good discipline.
The coach added the team is young and inexperienced. Currituck graduated 23 seniors from the 2019 team.
Currituck begins its season with a home non-conference game Friday against rival Manteo.
Week 2 has the Knights travel to Camden County to take on the Bruins in the Byrd Bowl in a non-league game.
Currituck concludes non-conference play with a home game April 1 against Gates.
The Knights will play at Northeastern (March 19), Hertford County (March 26) and First Flight (April 9) in Northeastern Coastal Conference games.
Bertie County and Pasquotank County, members of the NCC, will not field teams this spring.
The NCHSAA delayed the start of the football season from mid-August 2020 to Friday because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The season was shortened from 11 regular season games to up to seven contests.
Due to current restrictions related to the pandemic, spectators are limited at high school sporting events in the state.
Currituck County High School will stream all home football games this spring on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch games.
NFHS Network is also available in the Apple Store and Google Play for tablets and smartphones and on television streaming platforms Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCHSAA shortened the field for its state playoffs.
Conferences with one to six active teams receive one automatic berth into the playoffs.
Conferences with seven to eight active teams receive two automatic berths into the playoffs, while leagues with nine or more active teams receive three automatic berths into the playoffs.
At-large or “wild-card” berths into the playoffs are decided by the best conference winning percentage.
The brackets for each subdivision (i.e. AA or A) will have 16 teams this season instead of 32 teams in previous seasons.
The brackets are then split by East and West regions.
The first round of the playoffs are set for April 16, the second round April 23 and the regional championship round on April 30.
State championship games will be held May 8.
Currituck defeated visiting St. Pauls in the first round of the 2019 NCHSAA 2AA state playoffs.