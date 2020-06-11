The State Games of North Carolina has postponed its high school baseball and softball tournaments.
“Based on the guidelines outlined in the 3-Phase Plan to Reopen North Carolina, we have decided to postpone all of our Powerade State Games events scheduled for June. More details will be announced soon,” a post on the State Games website said.
The baseball and softball tournaments were scheduled to be played June 16-17.
The softball tournament is scheduled to be contested at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and at Frank Liske Park in Concord.
The baseball tournament is scheduled to be played at BB&T Park, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Central Cabarrus High School.
The tournaments are played with rising high school freshman, sophomore or junior athletes.
Teams are set by regions.
Region 1 normally includes athletes from northeast North Carolina.
Perquimans County High School baseball coach Justin Roberson and Currituck County High School baseball coach Justin Hill are listed as assistant coaches for the Region 1 baseball team.
Perquimans County High School softball coach Ricky Stallings is listed as the head coach of the Region 1 softball team.
The coronavirus pandemic led to sporting events to be postponed or canceled.