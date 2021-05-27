CHAPEL HILL — A total of 35 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award recognition.
Athletes in the region who were recognized were Andrew Austin from Cape Hatteras, nominated by Randy Ratliff; Micah Brooks from Gates County, nominated by Jonathan Hayes; Jacob Colon from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera; Laura Hooper from Cape Hatteras, nominated by Randy Ratliff; Jordan Mitchell from Gates County, nominated by Jonathan Hayes and Amanda Turner from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera.
According to the NCHSAA, the sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards. NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner and Director of Student Programs and Sports, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.
We appreciate the continued partnership with our friends at the North Carolina Farm Bureau, said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are honored to join with Farm Bureau in recognizing this group of 35 student-athletes who have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we want all student-athletes to learn through participation in our programs. Now, more than any other time, our society needs young people, such as this group of award winners, who exhibit what it means to have the ‘heart of a champion’ and who are dedicated to excellence in sportsmanship and citizenship.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Currituck 9, Bertie 0: Currituck swept past Bertie, 9-0, at home on Tuesday. Marley Renner, LillyAnn Nekervis, Caroline Boughn, Madeline Dupre, Isabelle Nekervis, and McKenzie Hundley all won their singles matches in straight sets. McKenna Sweeney and Karrigan Belangia won at No. 1 doubles, Boughn and Isabelle Nekervis won at No. 2 doubles, and Hundley and Karrigan Belangia won at No. 3. “The Bertie kids played hard, but our experience and depth were too much for them,” observed Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “We were able to give some of our reserves some much needed playing time.” Currituck (4-0 NCC, 5-2 overall) travels to Northeastern on Tuesday.
Northeastern 6, First Flight 3: The Eagles (2-1, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Nighthawks (2-3, 1-2 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Northeastern High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern earned wins in singles from No. 2 Zoe Pureza 6-0, 6-1 against Bella Sarbora, No. 4 Jessica Carter 6-1, 6-1 against Heather Snyder, No. 5 Mary Ellen Foreman 6-2, 6-4 against Olivia Sugg and No. 6 Emma Montero 6-4, 7-6(7-3) against Lily Lawlor.
First Flight earned wins in singles from No. 1 Allison Hudson 6-1, 6-2 against Ellie Hornthal and No. 3 Emma Braithwaite 7-5, 6-0 against Chloe Redd.
Northeastern secured wins in doubles from No. 2 Redd and Carter 8-5 against Braithwaite and Snyder and No. 3 Foreman and Montero 8-2 against Sugg and Lawlor.
First Flight won its No. 1 doubles match with a 9-8(7-4) result with duo Hudson and Sarbora against Hornthal and Pureza.
John A. Holmes 9, Gates 0: The Aces (7-0, 4-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (3-2, 2-2 AAC) in a league match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-1, 6-3 against Alexis Neathery, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 6-0, 6-2 against Faith Martin, No. 3 Carson Ray 6-1, 6-1 against Stephanie Salter, No. 4 Ellie Spear 6-0, 6-0 against Alicia Bateman, No. 5 Olivia Hare 6-0, 6-0 against Jordan Mitchell and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 6-0, 6-0 against Mikayla Hathaway.
The Aces secured wins in doubles from No. 1 Rinehart and Ray 8-1 against Neathery and Salter, No. 2 Sydney Spear and Ellie Spear 8-0 against Martin and Bateman and No. 3 Hare and Copeland 8-1 against Emma Ward and Ellie Adler 8-1.
BASEBALL
Bertie 6, Northeastern 5: The Eagles (3-3-1, 3-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost to the Falcons (2-6, 1-4 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Bertie County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern’s Carter Stevenson hit a double and had three RBIs, Eric Jones went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Bertie’s Hunter Brooks had a hit with an RBI, Bryson Smallwood hit a double and registered an RBI, Evan Wells went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Carter Wells, Zander Mizelle and Camdon Mizelle each had a hit.
Northeastern’s Blake Doughtie pitched 3 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, two runs, an earned run, two walks and a strikeout, while Cayden Dudley pitched 2 innings, gave up two earned runs, five walks and struck out four batters.
Currituck 11, Pasquotank 5: The Knights (8-1, 4-1 NCC) defeated the Panthers (1-5, 1-4 NCC) in a league game Tuesday at Carlton Elliott Field at Currituck County High School.
According to statistics provided by Currituck, Currituck’s Braden Williams had two hits with two runs scored, Ethan Thomas had a hit, Crile Crisler had two hits with a double and three RBIs, Bobby Little had a hit with an RBI, Noah Simpson had two hits with a double and an RBI.
Pasquotank’s Matt Ambrose had a pinch hit in the seventh inning, Josh Wise had a hit, Ethan Overton had two hits with a double and an RBI, Tevis Wood had a hit, while Garrett Brown had an RBI.
First Flight 13, Hertford County 1: The Nighthawks (8-0, 5-0 NCC) defeated the Bears (1-8, 1-4 NCC) in five innings of a conference game Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Hertford County’s Justin Powell had a double, Ivin Harrell had a hit with an RBI.
Perquimans 13, Manteo 0: Perquimans (7-2, 3-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (2-7, 2-3 AAC) in five innings of a league game Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Jett Winslow went 3-for-4 with a double a home run and three RBIs, Landon Gregory had a hit with two RBIs, Tanner Thach went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jacob Meads went 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, Dylan Cox had a triple with an RBI, Jackson Russell had a hit with an RBI, while Trenton Sawyer had a hit.
Thach pitched five innings and did not give up an earned run, two walks and struck out 13 batters for the win.
John A. Holmes 5, Gates 3: The Aces (8-0, 3-0 AAC) defeated the Red Barons (4-5, 1-4 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Chris Morris, Davis Halstead and Gabriel Stullick each had a hit with an RBI, Bryce Stevens had a hit, while Hank Downum and Caleb Bunch were ewch credited with an RBI.
Edenton’s Jake Tynch pitched four innings, gave up four hits, an earned run, a walk and posted seven strikeouts, Morris pitched an inning, gave up two hits, an earned run, two walks and posted three strikeouts, while Bunch pitched two innings, gave up two hits, an earned runs, no walks and posted four strikeouts.
WRESTLING
John A. Holmes hosted Manteo and Northeastern Tuesday in Edenton.
Manteo defeated Holmes 36-12, and Northeastern defeated Holmes 18-10.
In the Manteo vs Holmes match, Manteo earned wins from Caden Clark (220 pounds) by forfeit, Nick Brewster (285 pounds) by forfeit, Thalia Aquirre Gomez (106 pounds) by forfeit, Aldo Herrera (152 pounds) by fall against Brayden Johnson, Cody Weaver (170 pounds) by forfeit and Logan Davis (195 pounds) by forfeit.
Holmes earned wins by Chase Ward (126 pounds) by forfeit and Blake Thompson (145 pounds) by fall against Irving Calderon-Chavarria.
In the match against Northeastern, Holmes earned wins from Ward (126 pounds) by forfeit, Thompson (145 pounds), against Nakozi Burley by a 9-1 major decision.
Northeastern earned wins from Kristopher Sawyer (152 pounds) against Johnson by fall, Eric Fazekas (182 pounds) by forfeit and John Hopkins (220 pounds) by forfeit.
Manteo defeated Northeastern 36-15. Manteo earned wins from Dustin Martinez Vargas (285 pounds) by forfeit, Gomez (106 pounds) by forfeit, Herrera (160 pounds) by forfeit, Weaver (170 pounds) by forfeit, Davis (195 pounds) by forfeit and Clark (220 pounds) by fall against Hopkins.
The Eagles earned wins from Burley (145 pounds) by an 8-4 decision against Kamilah Brooks, Kristopher Sawyer (152 pounds) by fall against Chavarria,and Fazekas (182 pounds) by forfeit.
CHEERLEADING
Currituck County and Northeastern competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual competition Saturday at Southern Alamance High School in Graham.
Currituck County competed in the Small Varsity Non-Tumble D2 competition. The Knights won the competition with 76.10 points.
Currituck secured the state championship in the competition.
Maiden was second with 67.90 points, Forbush was third with 65.90, Lincoln Charter was fourth with 60.10 and North Stokes was fifth with 50.30.
Northeastern participated in the Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day D2 competition. The Eagles placed third with 57.50 points. West Columbus won the competition with 67.00 points, Goldsboro was second with 64.50 points, St. Pauls was fourth with 54.50 points and West Stanly was fifth with 46.50 points.
BASKETBALL
The North Carolina Coaches Association released the selections for the 2021 All-Star Game July 19 in Greensboro Coliseum.
Hertford County High School senior Daylan Askew was selected to play in the game for The East men’s all-star team.
Askew, a 6-foot-4 guard, was the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year in boys basketball in winter 2021.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greene Central 6, Currituck 0: Currituck fell to 2A power Greene Central, 6-0, in a non-conference match abbreviated by rain. Marley Renner dropped a tight match at No. 1 singles to McKinsey Harper, 7-6, 6-2. Madeline Dupre claimed three games in the second set of her match at No. 6. Doubles were not played due to rain. “Greene Central is ranked No. 2 in the state coaches poll for a reason,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “They are very deep, and they are very good. We gave our best effort, but our best wasn’t good enough this afternoon. No shame in losing to a better team.” Currituck (3-0 NCC, 4-2 overall) returns to conference play on Tuesday, hosting Bertie County in Barco.
John A. Holmes 6, First Flight 3: John A. Holmes (6-0) defeated First Flight (2-2) in a non-conference match Monday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, the Aces earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear, 8-2 against Allison Hudson, No. 3 Carson Ray 8-3 against Emma Braithwaite, No. 4 Ellie Spear 8-1 against Heather Snyder, No. 5 Olivia Hare 8-0 against Olivia Sugg and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 8-3 against Lily Lawlor.
First Flight’s Emily Yurasek won her No. 2 singles match against Bailey Rinehart 8-2.
The Nighthawks earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Hudson and Yurasek 9-8(9-7) against Sydney Spear and Ellie Spear and No. 2 Braithwaite and Snyder 9-7 against Rinehart and Ray.
Holmes won No. 3 doubles with the duo of Hare and Liza Bond with an 8-1 result against Sugg and Lawlor.