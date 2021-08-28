Tanner Thach was one of the important players on the Perquimans County High School baseball team during the summer 2021 high school baseball season.
During the campaign, he displayed his value to the team in the biggest moments.
Thach’s overall performance led him to be selected as The Daily Advance Area Player of the Year in baseball.
During his junior season, Thach — a first baseman and left handed pitcher, had a .542 batting average, a .635 OBP, a .932 slugging percentage and a 1.567 OPS. In 20 games played, he had 74 plate appearances and 59 at bats.
Thach, who is verbally committed to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington baseball program, had 32 hits, 18 singles, nine doubles, a triple and four home runs.
He tallied 28 RBI, 12 walks and struck out three times.
As a pitcher, Thatch pitched 49 1/3 innings, appeared in 13 games, and started in nine games. He had a 9-1 record with a save, gave up 19 hits, 11 runs, seven earned runs, 22 walks, while striking out 99 batters and hitting six batters.
He had a .999 ERA and a .831 WHIP.
Thach was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year alongside teammate Macon Winslow.
The Pirates also won the conference regular season championship.
Thach played some of his best baseball during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
He was able to lead the Pirates to the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship Series.
The Pirates defeated East Surry in the best-of-3 game series two games to zero to secure the state championship.
Perquimans won its first state championship in baseball since the 1963 season.
Thach was named the state championship series most valuable player. He also competed in the State Games of North Carolina High School baseball tournament for the Region 1 team.
“This was an incredible year and I’m very honored to be the head coach of such a great group of young men,” Perquimans County head coach Justin Roberson said in a statement. “Tanner had a tremendous season and we are very proud of his accomplishments. We all know that in baseball it takes a team of dedicated and talented players to accomplish what we were able to accomplish this season. Tanner is the type of person to not take any of the credit for our success, he would rather give all the credit to his teammates and to God. That type of leadership, that type of humbleness, is what I am most proud of in Tanner.”
Instead of an in-person interview, The Daily Advance provided Thach with a list of questions about his season.
Daily Advance: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the area player of the year?
Thach: To be named area player of the year is a huge blessing, to me it means a lot, all of the time put in over the years to grow in my game has payed off, I am thankful for all of my coaches and teammates that helped me to get to this point, but mostly I thank God for the talent he has given me in the game of baseball!
Daily Advance: What were some of your team and personal goals before the season?
Thach: The main goal for our team was to win the State Championship and God allowed that to come true, but my biggest goal this season and in life is to glorify God in every way possible!
Daily Advance: What was it like to navigate the season with the covid-19 protocols?
Thach: It was a big change having the COVID-19 protocols, from wearing masks to the shortened season to the shortened fan capacity, but God navigated it for our team in a great way, by fulfilling the childhood goal of a State Championship!
Daily Advance: What was your favorite moment of the season?
Thach: My favorite moment of the season was after we won the State Championship, when I was able to throw the last pitch and throw my glove up in the air, and then celebrate with my team, my family, and the community! This season was truly a blessing, and I am so thankful to be named area player of the year!